Why Rihanna’s maternity style is so exciting

Every pregnancy has its own rituals. We repeat small acts of tribute to mark this incredibly transformative moment, from the foods we crave to the apps we compulsively monitor to find out which fruit the baby looks like this week.

One of my favourite rituals was following which celebrity was pregnant at the same time as me, revelling in their outfits and parallel baby bumps. My first pregnancy, it was Beyoncé — yes, that famous pregnancy reveal with her twins that shaped the cultural conversation around motherhood when I first started using the word in a more personal way. With that viral photo of her, surrounded by an array of flowers, wearing only a bra and underwear with a sheer veil, she reframed what pregnancy could look like, making it both glamorous and sensual, and giving us a new visual language for our changing bodies.

Five years later, Rihanna is doing the same, choosing an impeccably styled street shoot to reveal her first pregnancy with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. And it’s clear from the perfectly placed body jewelry to the hot pink vintage Chanel coat, opened strategically to show off her growing bump, that the singer and beauty and fashion mogul is set to elevate and enliven what pregnancy style can be.

So much of the dominant esthetic of pregnancy and motherhood on Instagram is beige. From celebrity moms like Kim Kardashian, whose all-white home decor and compulsively organized pantries match her restrained monochrome outfits, to popular momfluencers like Rudy Jude and Jamie Beck with their sedate, slow-fashion outfits, what we see of moms online is defined by a small palette and an even smaller idea of what motherhood is and who it’s for. We still confine moms-to-be to a framework of maternity shaped by rigid expectations of what pregnant people should look like, how they should dress and even what they should eat.

Three weeks in from her announcement and Rihanna’s bold, colourful approach to maternity fashion has already brought unprecedented joy, humour and individuality to pregnancy style, playing with our notions of what the transformation into new motherhood should look like. She brings the same confidence and celebration of style that has gone into her countless incredible red carpet outfits into her pregnancy looks, proving that everything from a Jean Paul Gaultier lace-up sweater to the Attico’s slinky, shredded halter and pants is now bona fide maternity wear.

Not that it’s come without some self-doubt and stress. On the red carpet at her recent Fenty Beauty event, Rihanna told a People magazine reporter that she finds pregnancy dressing fun but also challenging. She said embracing her changing body through playful outfits is helping her enjoy what can otherwise be a physically draining time: “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform.” She also said her changing body allows her to feel less self-conscious on the red carpet. “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” she said.

And she is letting the belly out every chance she gets! Seeing the way Rihanna has embraced the bump is truly liberating. So much of the way maternity wear is designed centres around disguising your growing midsection, learning how to swathe it in layers that downplay the physical changes to your body. Even when maternity clothes are more form-fitting, they suggest a way to look sexy in spite of your pregnancy, not because of it. Rihanna is proving that the physical transformation is as exciting as the other big changes a pregnancy signals, and that the pregnant body is as worthy of display as the news that you’re expecting.

During my second pregnancy, my parallel celebrity bump was Chloë Sevigny’s. The iconic downtown New York City It girl’s approach to maternity wear was daring, joyful and laid-back. One of my favourite looks was a simple but quintessential Chloë outfit, in which she wore a vintage veil and a graphic tee rolled up to reveal her bump. Sevigny embraced her usual quirky style throughout her pregnancy, looking stylish, happy and comfortable in every photo. Her postpregnancy looks were just as exciting: an array of edgy mini dresses with cowboy boots giving moms-to-be hope that fashion can evolve in motherhood in positive ways.

Of course, most of us don’t have to walk red carpets while we’re gestating a person. Most maternity wear simply has to adapt to our commutes and work life, or keep us comfortable while chasing a toddler around a playground. And yes, a bare belly doesn’t work quite as well during a snow squall, but that doesn’t mean we have to completely abandon playfulness and sexiness in our own maternity style.

Our limitations on maternal fashion shape how we view motherhood in general. And what Rihanna’s pregnancy style really reveals is a changing approach to motherhood — one that embraces the transformation to the mother you will be while still celebrating and honouring the person that you are. Challenging our notion of what pregnant people should look like helps to shift our expectations of what a mother should be and of who fits that mould, one bedazzled belly at a time.