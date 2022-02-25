TORONTO — Strength in the financial and base metal sectors helped Canada's main stock index rise more than 200 points in late-morning trading, even as Russian attacks in Ukraine continued.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 203.19 points at 20,965.12.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 614.61 points at 33,838.44. The S&P 500 index was up 74.86 points at 4,363.56, while the Nasdaq composite was up 154.88 points at 13,628.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.51 cents US compared with 77.93 cents US on Thursday.