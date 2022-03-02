The new ways of using filler

Hall felt the same. “I just loved seeing myself again,” she says, though she notes that the over-plumping did cause some premature wrinkling on her lips. You’d probably assume she never touched fillers again, but, actually, quite the contrary. Hall became an injector herself.

She is the founder of Skinfidelity Medical Spa in Mississauga and now uses her social media platforms to share her story and educate followers on the do’s and don’ts of cosmetic procedures. A video she recently posted about her experience with “filler dysmorphia” has racked up nearly 530,000 views on TikTok. “I think people are seeing so much overdone, over-the-top work that they’re scared of not looking like themselves or looking weird,” she says of her content’s popularity. “Everybody’s kind of shifting at the same time.”

Indeed, we seem to be witnessing a collective move away from what’s been termed the “Uncanny Valley,” a phrase coined by a Japanese robotics professor who found that highly realistic humanoid robots provoked a sense of unease or even revulsion in people. “I think sometimes you can see this feeling of the Uncanny Valley with people who have had too much facial filler or too much plastic surgery,” says Dr. Lara Devgan. “The ideas of what is beautiful are changing and a more realistic, ‘less done’ looking end-point is the future.”

Devgan, one of the most sought-after plastic surgeons in the U.S., is famous for her signature “facial optimization” technique. It consists of “many tiny, millimetre-level” tweaks all over the face, all while maintaining people’s “facial identity.” In before-and-after photos, her patients appear more rested, radiant, but you can’t quite put your finger on what’s changed.

The approach appears to be a growing trend when it comes to fillers. Kellett remarks that, nowadays, patients are wanting to be more judicious with them. It’s not that they’re using less overall, but rather “instead of a lot of filler in one place, it’s smaller amounts in different places.”

Examples of popular areas to fill include: the temples, which can hollow out over time; tear troughs, a.k.a. that dip under your eyes that can cast a shadow and make you look tired; the cheekbones, for example, to help correct naso-labial folds caused by dropping cheeks; the chin to make it project more or elongate the face in an effort to balance out the facial profile; the jawline and even the nose, in what’s been dubbed a “liquid nose job.”

The results can be absolutely jaw-dropping, but the procedures don’t come without serious potential side-effects. The nose, for example, is considered especially high-risk due to its limited blood supply. A vessel inadvertently blocked by filler could lead to vision loss or tissue necrosis. “You could easily lose the tip of your nose,” says Hall, who recently stopped offering the treatment at her clinic. “Liquid rhinoplasties kept me up at night so I decided it’s not something I’m going to do anymore.”

As Hall points out, it’s easy to find someone who’ll say ‘yes’ to all the alterations you want to make, but what you really want is someone you can trust to say ‘no.’ Someone who’ll be able to look at your face as a whole and advise you on the best options for you. “There isn’t one look that’s beautiful,” says Kellett. “You have to look at that patient and do what’s best for them — not what’s trendy for a certain cohort of people.”

That means looking for a practitioner who 1) is experienced and can safely administer the treatment (Hall notes that in some provinces, all it takes for a nurse or dentist to become a licensed injector is a two-day course), and 2) shares your esthetic preferences. Look at their Instagram if they have one — do you like the way their patients look? Look at the staff working in their clinic — they’re likely getting procedures done by their boss.

At the end of the day, cosmetic dermatology is a matter of personal taste. “Just because you see something that you don’t like, it doesn’t mean that the whole genre is to blame,” says Devgan. “It’s like seeing a painting you don’t like and deciding you don’t like paint!” With any procedure, there are many possible outcomes, including ones that are understated, elegant and refined, she ensures. “Beauty is not only in the eye of the beholder, but also in the hand of the needle holder.”

Katherine Lalancette is the beauty director of The Kit, based in Toronto. She writes about beauty and trends. Reach her on email at kl@thekit.ca or follow her on Twitter: @kik_tweets