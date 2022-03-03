Can you guess what this small Toronto condo listed at $500,000 sold for?

Maintenance fees for the condo, which sits at $459.17 a month, is “OK,” but a bit high for the unit’s small size, Litchmore says.

Generally speaking, fees for units are based on square footage, he explains, and they tend to be higher for older buildings or buildings with several amenities. The building at 10 Wellesley Place includes bike storage, a party room, a rooftop deck and a security system, according to the listing on House Sigma.

While the cost of water or heating is often covered in the maintenance fees, Litchmore points out that neither is included in the fees for this home, which means the buyer will have to pay more.

There are also are several similar-sized condos in the area with fees below $400, but the listing prices for those homes are higher — $565,000, on average, Litchmore says.

“If you have higher maintenance fees, the asking price tends to be a little lower than something with lower fees,” he explains.

The last unit sold in the same building was a larger studio loft on the ground floor that went for $533,000 in August 2021. From this, Litchmore predicts this smaller unit could go for around $550,000.

It’s important to note that demand for condos is surging as buyers turn away from townhomes, and semi-detached and detached houses, Litchmore says, adding that “in recent months, a lot of people have started focusing on condos as a more affordable option.”

And as demand increases, so do prices.

“If the final sale price seems a little bit extreme, if it gets up into the 600s, I think that is a reflection of what’s happening in the market with people switching (to condos),” he said.

Despite the seller asking for all offers to be presented on March 7, one buyer made a pre-emptive “bully” offer, and successfully purchased the home on Wednesday for $562,000.

Any other tips for those looking at places like this?

When it comes to affordability, one of the only options left for buyers is to consider different owning arrangements, Litchmore says.

“Get into a place with four of your friends or three of your friends,” he said. “You can buy a four-bedroom house or a three-bedroom house and you have some ownership stake.

“And when the time comes, you could sell your stake to one of your one of the people that you bought with, they can buy you out, or you can all decide to sell the property after a few years, and go buy your own property.”

Co-owning with even just one other person will save someone money, Litchmore emphasizes.

“Find a two-bedroom, because what’s the price difference between a two-bedroom and a one- bedroom?” Litchmore asks. “It’s not double the price.”

Manuela Vega is a Toronto-based digital producer for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @_manuelavega