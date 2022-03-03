The Kit beauty director Katherine Lalancette’s current beauty obsessions

Every day, new products make their way onto my desk and it’s my job to try them out. The good ones find their way into various roundups and stories across thekit.ca and the OMG-this-stuff-is-amazing ones go on to live right here, in my faves of the moment column. Behold, my latest loves.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation, $55, charlottetilbury.com SHOP HERE

The foundation everyone is (rightly) raving about: Perhaps you’ve heard of the hype around Charlotte Tilbury’s latest complexion enhancer? Well, I’m here to confirm it fully lives up to its “Beautiful Skin Foundation” moniker. It’s reminiscent of a tinted moisturizer in that it’s nice and creamy and feels really light on your face (it’s laced with hyaluronic acid to hydrate throughout the day), but the coverage falls in the medium range, offering enough buildability to nearly nix the need for spot-concealing. The best part, though, is undoubtedly the finish. It’s buttery smooth and gorgeously radiant, and stays that way for a full 16 hours. I’ve been on a mission to find my perfect base for my wedding in June, testing out different options every day, and I have to say: This just might be the one. My best friend (who will actually be the one officiating) just popped by my house for a surprise visit while I was writing this and remarked I looked “very natural and glowy” today — precisely the bridal look I’m aiming for! However, she thought my lipstick was a tad too peachy for me. Best friends—that’s what they’re for!

Maybelline Tattoo Studio Brow Lift Stick, $16, amazon.ca SHOP HERE

The quickest way to score soap brows: I like my brows the way I like my martinis: straight up. Which is to say I’m very into the current “soap brow” trend where hairs stand tall and proud and bushy. I’ve amassed an extensive arsenal to help me get there. There are waxes you’re meant to spritz with water before applying with a spoolie, as well as the tube of heavy-duty hair gel celebs and makeup artists swear by. All get the job done wonderfully, but their multi-tool process and clunky packaging mean they’re not exactly great on the go. That’s where this little tube comes in. One end features a pomade in stick form while the other consists of a plastic-bristle brush. There are several shades available but my go-to is the clear option. I start by running the wax over my brows back and forth a few times to fully coat them and add bulk. Then, I flip the pen over and start combing to define every last hair. You could stop here or, to really get that “laminated” look, use the underside of the brush to flatten the hairs against your skin and clean up the perimeter of your brows with the nifty pointed tip. Who would have thought a product so small could accomplish so much?

Fresh Floral Recovery Redness Reducing Overnight Mask, $89, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

The skin-reviving face mask: I’ll be honest: Had I not been sent a sample of this, I likely never would have tried it. Don’t get me wrong, I love me some Fresh skin care. It’s just that masks aren’t really my thing — I always forget to do them, so they just pile up in my cupboard — and redness, which this is formulated to reduce, isn’t a top concern of mine. But here’s the thing: It’s not really a mask and it does so much more than reduce redness. The creamy treatment is designed to be left on overnight (by morning, it’s completely sunken in) and, thanks to its blend of moisturizing squalane and soothing flower extracts (passion flower, cherry blossom, peony and cornflower), it’s brilliant at reviving a winter complexion. I’ve been slathering it on nightly for a while now and my skin looks so much happier and glowier than it did at the start of the month. Clinical trials found that after four weeks, 36 per cent of participants saw more even-toned skin, while 42 per cent found their skin had a smoother texture. The before-and-after photos alone will make you want to dive face-first into the jar. So if you feel like your complexion is a tad blah or maybe a bit stressed these days, try this — you won’t be disappointed.

Kōv Essentials Cloud Clip, $32, kovessentials.com SHOP HERE

The claw clip made for all hair types: It’s official: Claw clips are the new scrunchy. These days, the ’90s hair accessory can routinely be spotted gathering the locks of celebrities and style-setters. And who can blame them? A claw clip proves one of the quickest, easiest ways to make hair look polished and cool, while also keeping it out of your face. The only problem is, most versions on the market only work if your hair is on the shorter, thinner side. Anything beyond that and the clip will struggle to secure your strands, as I found out when I ordered one from a fast-fashion brand a while ago. Not the case with Kōv Essentials’ clips. The Toronto-based brand offers options specifically devised for every hair type, from super fine to thick and textured. Even better: The clips are made out of cellulose acetate, a more eco-friendly alternative to plastic consisting of synthetic fibres produced from plant derivatives like wood pulp and cotton. I’ve been rocking the Cloud Clip model, made for medium-thick and medium-long manes, in Ivory (a creamy opalescent shade) for a few weeks now and not only does it make my day-two or - three hair look chicer than I could’ve ever imagined, it holds it all with zero pulling or slipping.

First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA, $26, sephora.ca SHOP HERE