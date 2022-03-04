Love mountain biking? Head to Edmonton, a ‘flat’ city experiencing a biking renaissance rooted in wildness

Prairie cities inevitably try to stand out against the flattened panorama of their landscape. Look at Alberta’s small-town penchant for giant fibreglass things — perogy, pysanka, the Starship Enterprise, to name a few. (Those are the local landmarks of Glendon, Vegreville and the aptly named Vulcan, respectively.) So, at first blush, to call Edmonton a mountain bike destination smacks of touristic gimmickry. Edmonton is flat! There’s at best, some 57 metres of elevation, top to bottom! How would one shred?

But Edmonton’s river valley is one of the largest urban green spaces on the continent. With 20 major parks and 160 kilometres of maintained pathway, the city rightly likes to boast of its greenest attraction. And it’s not just Edmonton. The parks system continues on either side of the municipal boundary, creating a “ribbon of green” about 88 kilometres long.

The real wildness of the valley’s mountain biking struck me, literally and figuratively, one afternoon last summer as I tumbled, head over bike, down the slope of a city ravine. I had been trying to recon Purgatory, a double black diamond trail. On a lark. With my cyclocross bike (not a remotely appropriate bike to be using). By myself. There had been a recent rainstorm and the trails were slick. I had tried to unclip before a feature, but my shoes were so muddied that the cleats were glued to the pedals.

Oh, I thought, in that slow-motion way, I can’t unclip. Oh, look, I’m losing my balance. I teetered to one side, then fell over. And over. And over again. When I stopped tumbling, I was scratched (I rolled through some vegetation that left strange, raised welts over my shoulders and chest for days afterward) and bumped but otherwise safe. My feet remained firmly mud-glued into my pedals. I looked up. The trail above me, some 20 metres away, was shrouded in shrubbery. The trail, I mused, was not called “purgatory” without reason.

As someone who reads wilderness rescue and mountain disaster stories “for fun,” I felt a rush of relief that I was unharmed. I wasn’t anywhere near a road, nor an official path. It was a classic case of not respecting the situation for what it was — being not quite prepared for the terrain (wrong bike), not thinking through risk (probably don’t session difficult trails alone), and underestimating the remoteness of the terrain. The irony, of course, was that this was some six kilometres from my house, in the heart of a major urban centre.

Part of the reason that I was out exploring obscure and challenging trails, however, was a search for solitude. Mountain biking in Edmonton has become popular. The trails are clogged for good reason. Everyone has bought a bike for the pandemic. Waiting trailside for a dozen glowy-faced noobs to clear past has become the norm, especially on nice days.

But Edmonton’s mountain bike renaissance started well before the pandemic, with trail construction booming in the preceding years. The network, once fragmented and featuring a lot of short stupid-hard climbs, has been sewn together with more flowy stuff. Now, you don’t need to find a bro-y bike dude to play tour guide while you white-knuckle descents engineered by idly unbreakable 16-year-olds. No, just check out Trailforks or Strava and head out. The city’s central core has remarkable stretches where you’d be forgiven for confusing (as I did, dramatically) your mountain bike adventure for one actually including mountain wilderness.

This rush of trail construction and the wait-in-line weekend crowds, however, haven’t been universally well received. These are all unofficial biking trails, according to the City of Edmonton. Although the municipality works loosely with the Edmonton Mountain Bike Alliance, the city is presently considering severely restricting cycling in protected areas.

But in a place where women’s cycling clubs are flourishing, a new skills park is planned smack in the middle of the trail network, and talks are underway between cyclists and conservationists, it’s hard not to see our mountain biking scene on the upswing.

After my brambled tumble, I met my partner, who had been off riding with other friends. We stopped at Rosso, a fire-roasted pizza place with a bike-friendly patio and a tasteful array of on-tap beers. It’s the informal weeknight stomping ground for cyclists. I told my tale of pluck — literally still plucking burrs and thorns from my clothes and skin — to a full table of pals. Together, we toasted another great shred.