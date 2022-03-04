RediscoveringCuba: On the island famous for old-school cool, there are new nooks to explore, too

The aroma of Cuban coffee wafts from the doorways in the small colonial city of Remedios, but the promise of heavily minted, potently rum-spiked mojitos beckons locals and travellers like me to the outdoor tables at El Louvre, the oldest bar in the country outside Havana, with roots dating back to 1866.

I’ve been dreaming about luminous beaches throughout lockdown, but now, I decide the day may be best spent on this patio — people-watching while peering into a bustling plaza — feeling the Caribbean sun on my face for the first time in years.

Before Cuba reopened to travellers in mid-November, I’d accepted that another winter without vitamin D would be my fate. But the relaxing of entry restrictions allowed me to fly in to defrost just as Toronto’s frigid season set in. Here on the island, aside from the masks that Cubans wear even outside, it’s possible to put the pandemic out of my mind, if only for the moment, and get lost in the views and a sense of the past.

Founded as a Spanish settlement in the 16th century, Remedios is classic, old-school Cuba, and while Havana tends to get the glory, I’d argue that this is one of the country’s prettiest cities, with hotels, cafes and restaurants decked with awnings in cheerful shades like bright yellow, pink and orange.

Life in Remedios, which lies in central Cuba on the northern coast, still rolls by in vintage cars and well-loved bicycles, and the main square, Plaza Mayor, is flanked by two impressive churches famed for their gold interiors and deep Cuban history: it’s the only spot in the country to have two churches in one plaza.

The town was designed to confuse pirates, so it’s deliberately tricky, a labyrinth of colourful buildings and streets that twist, curve and unexpectedly end. It’s a maze inviting exploration, and I poke around Remedios looking for photo ops, markets and souvenirs before finding my way back to Hotel E Barcelona, a boutique property in a restored 19th-century building. I can’t help but feel like I’ve stepped back in time, though Cuba’s appeal isn’t entirely nostalgic.

For a country that relies heavily on tourism — particularly from Canadians, who account for about 1.1 million visitors in a typical year — the loss of travellers during the pandemic could have dealt a devastating blow to Cuba. But what I find instead is a destination that spent the slowdown renovating and building more reasons for people to book a ticket here as soon as they can. Many tourism workers became construction workers, contributing to an effort that included adding 4,000 new resort rooms across Cuba.

The real gems are the long-awaited destinations that are finally open, like Cayo Cruz, one of the little islands that make up the Jardines del Rey (”King’s Gardens”) archipelago, a slender chain lying just off the north coast.

I arrive in Cayo Cruz, a 25-kilometre sliver of uninterrupted, white-sand beach, to find a tropical vision, yet the crowds haven’t quite clued in yet. This is largely because the island was undeveloped until relatively recently. As luck would have it, the key’s first hotel builds opened in 2019, not long before practically everyone had to scrap their vacation plans.

But it probably won’t be long before tourists make a beeline: apart from its sublime stretches of sand, Cayo Cruz is noted for its wild beauty, with bird watching among the attractions. Walking through the archipelago, keep an eye out for the locals: giant herons, egrets and flaming pink flamingos.