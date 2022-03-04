TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in the technology sector were partially offset by gains in energy stocks as the price of oil topped US$110 per barrel amid worries about the war in Ukraine.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.22 points at 21,243.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 458.85 points at 33,335.81. The S&P 500 index was down 72.07 points at 4,291.42, while the Nasdaq composite was down 294.82 points at 13,243.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.31 cents US compared with 78.96 cents US on Thursday.