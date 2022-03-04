Trinny Woodall has the best tips for looking better

What are five things you always tell people to buy?

Phomemo Label Maker Machine, $46, amazon.ca SHOP HERE

A label maker: “I would say buy a label machine. I’m obsessed—I’ve labeled everything. I have these little drawers from Muji and I store things, so I then see where everything is. I hate to open a drawer and there’s a whole load of s—t chucked in. I like compartmentalization. I think it makes for an ordered mind, so I love that.

NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device, $250, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

Skin care tools: “I never travel without some machine or tool for my skin. It could be an LED mask or a micro-current for your face [Woodall is a fan of the NuFace facial toning device]. But never, ever, ever consider investing in these unless you will use them at least every other day, because otherwise it is money wasted. But if you use them consistently, you can halt the passage of time and keep that joy in your cheekbones.”

Trinny London Be Your Best Enzyme Balm Cleanser, $55, trinnylondon.com SHOP HERE

Good cleansers: Woodall recently debuted two refillable cleansers, marking Trinny London’s first foray into skincare. One cleanser is a divinely creamy enzyme balm—perfect for lifting off makeup—while the other is AHA/PHA gel, which deep cleans pores while smoothing out skin’s texture. They make for a wonderful double cleansing routine, something Woodall is a huge proponent of, but you can also use just one depending on your skin’s needs. “I knew that I wanted to start with cleansing because I think the mistakes start with cleansing. People over-strip their skin and destroy their microbiome or they don’t clean their skin properly and have too much left on, so nothing goes in. You might as well throw away the exfoliant and the retinol—it’s like, forget it!”

Sam Edelman sneakers, $100, nordstrom.ca SHOP HERE

“I always tell women that a beautiful trainer [that’s British for sneaker] can be your best friend. And I have some wonderful ladies who follow me on Instagram and see me in a lovely dress and go, ‘Oh, you ruined it with the trainer.’ And I will go back and I’ll say, ‘No, I made it with the trainer.’”

SimpleHouseware Industrial Pipe Clothing Garment Rack, $49, amazon.ca SHOP HERE

“If you feel absolutely stuck in your wardrobe, get everything out and put it on a rail— buy a rail—and then make four piles. The first is going to be things that you wear every single day, but you are so bored by, you’re feeling invisible. The second pile is going to be things that are really expensive that you invested in but hardly ever wear. The third is things that you love the colour of, but you know the style is not flattering to your body shape. And the last pile is stuff that you really never wear because it’s either too big or too small.

So the first pile, I want you to get rid of. I want you to not have that fallback position in your wardrobe and that’s the hardest thing to do. The second one is interesting because this is where you made the biggest investment in your wardrobe. Maybe it’s that lovely sequinned dress you got for your friend’s wedding. What you want to do is make it wearable for the daytime. Dress it down, put a sweater over it and make it into a secret skirt. But just wear it, otherwise it’s painful every time you go in your wardrobe. For the third one, there is a solution, because if the colour is fabulous, you can change the shape. Take a bit off the bottom and put it on your waistband to lower it. If something is too short, chop it off and make it into a top. If trousers are too long or a weird shape, crop them and they’ll take on a whole new look. Wear them with a white trainer and you will become an ageless woman. For the last pile, don’t live with different sizes in your wardrobe. If a wardrobe is over-stuffed, you never make a choice. But if a wardrobe is pretty empty, you then wear those clothes more and you can look at what you’re wearing and see what makes you go, ‘If I only had this thing to make these thing work better.’ And that’s what you go out and buy.”

