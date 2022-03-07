What happens to losses in a TFSA account? We make it make sense

For example, CIPF only protects up to $1 million for registered accounts, plus $1 million for general accounts, plus $1 million for RESP, per individual per member firm, she explains. These organizations however do not provide protection from investment losses due to events in the market.

Moorhouse also clears up another misconception: having your money at multiple institutions isn’t “diversification.”

“Diversification isn’t about the institution you use, it’s about the assets you’re investing in,” she said.

“For example, you can have your money with advisers at two separate firms, and they very well could put you in similar portfolios with similar assets thus not providing you with any more diversification than what you already have.”

Moorhouse says if you want more diversification, you should take a look at your current portfolio and discuss this with your adviser. You may also want to consider investing in alternative assets to diversify your portfolio more such as real estate, precious metals, collectibles, and commodities, she adds.

“The best way to determine where you should put your money is by having a strong investment plan. What are your goals? What is the proper asset allocation for your portfolio? What investment strategy are you following (i.e. passive vs. active),” she said.

“Most importantly you should be asking yourself ‘why am I not comfortable having my money where it is?’ It could be due to you not feeling supported or heard by your current adviser.”

“Approximately $60,000 was withdrawn from my TFSA last year (2021). Revenue Canada has not updated my account for this amount. My account indicates a contribution of $10,000. Can I go ahead and invest the other $50.000 this year? and not be penalized.” — Harold from Coburg

The CRA can take a while to update your posted TFSA contribution room inside your CRA account.

“That’s why it’s so important to track your TFSA contributions and withdrawals throughout the year so you know exactly how much room you have at all times,” she said.

If you’ve been waiting a long time and still have not seen updates, “make sure to reach out to your financial institution to see what is going on. There could be a reporting error or a delay for some reason,” she says.

For instance, if you withdrew $60,000 in 2021, you should get that $60,000 in TFSA contribution room back at the start of 2022, Moorhouse says.

If your CRA account says you have $10,000 in contribution room available, first check to see if this is unused room from a previous year or this is a portion of your $60,000 that you withdrew in 2021.

“I say this because if it’s simply unused contribution room, then you could have $70,000 available,” she said. “If it’s not unused contribution room and it’s just a part of your $60,000 withdrawal, then yes, it would be safe to assume you can contribute $60,000 in 2021.”

It’s also important to not forget the $6,000 TFSA dollar amount you get at the beginning of the year, which could mean you actually have $66,000 in room available, Moorhouse says.

Got a question or scenario that you’d like to see tackled? Reach out to Madi via email madisonwong@thestar.ca and we’ll #MakeItMakeSense.

Jessica Moorhouse is an Accredited Financial Counsellor Canada®, host of the More Money Podcast and founder of financial education company MoorMoney Media Inc.