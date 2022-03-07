This tech worker makes $60,000 and has no savings. He wants to travel to see his sick grandmother. What can he do?

On the weekend, to unwind, he also goes on occasional ski trips, maybe three times a month, and stays over each time.

Eventually he plans on moving out, but isn’t anticipating that happening anytime soon.

We asked Peter to share a week of spending to get an idea of his finances.

The expert: Jason Heath, managing director at Objective Financial Partners Inc.

Peter may not have any savings right now, but he has paid down $20,000 of credit card debt to get back to break even. His expenses are modest living at home and not paying for anything other than Wi-Fi at his parents’ house. This means he can and should be able to save up some money for the future.

His goals are not a home down payment or retirement at this point. His main goals seem to be short-term ones like vacations to make up for lost time during the pandemic.

His income is high enough that some modest RRSP contributions may be worth considering for tax reduction, but he should probably start by opening a TFSA.

He can build an emergency fund and also save up for his travel expenses. He may want to start by building cash savings in his TFSA before investing in stocks and higher-risk TFSA investments.

The two trips that Peter wants to go on in the near future are a two-week vacation to Asia and a trip to South America to visit his sick grandmother. The problem is both of these would need to go on the credit card he has just paid off because he spent all his savings on a car down payment.

My thinking is that if he looks back 10 years from now, he’s unlikely to regret putting off the Asia vacation. If his grandmother is really unwell, that, to me, is more of a priority. Although I hesitate to suggest using a credit card for discretionary spending, I would at least consider it depending on his grandmother’s health.

The caveat, however, is that Peter may not need to use his credit card. His spending log showed hundreds in discretionary spending in just the one week he tracked.

He does not pay for food at home and admits now that he is back at the office, he is always getting takeout. If he made his lunch for a couple months and skipped a ski trip or two, he may well be able to pay for the trip to see his grandmother by saving.

Financial planning is often about sacrifice. But it is not sacrifice with no pay off. If you spend less today, you can spend more in the future.

When the future is many years from now, you can invest those savings and spend a lot more as your investments grow. But even in the short run, if you get used to spending everything you make when you are living at home with no rent or food costs, it makes it much harder to move out on your own and absorb those added costs without getting into debt.

The earlier you can get into the habit of delayed gratification, the sooner you can become more financially independent.

Results: He spent less. Spending in Week 1: $914.25 Spending in Week 2: $339.25

How he thinks he did: “I need to start cooking more,” Peter said, adding that it would help him feel more in control of his money.

“Seeing it listed out line-by-line is quite the eye-opening experience that makes me re-evaluate a lot more.”

Take-aways: What has set Peter back the most is the immediate purchase of a new car after his broke down.

“I paid off all my debt, was saving and waiting during this time to be able to feel like I could spend my cash flow and then suddenly — car payments. I can’t even imagine if I had a mortgage,” he said.

However, the advice he’s received from Heath is giving him a lot more hope. It’s just a matter of getting organized, Peter said.

“I currently just feel like I have this looming debt in a car, but perhaps with different accounts I can sort this out better,” he said. Moving forward, he’ll set up a TFSA, even if it’s not a huge contribution, to make sure he can reap benefits of some savings.

As for his car payments, he’ll put that in another savings account — one different from his vacation fund and other emergency funds.

Moving forward, Peter is going to immediately head to South America to see his grandmother, as he doesn’t want “any regrets.”

“Family is everything, and even if it dips a little into my credit card I hope organizing can help me pay things back ASAP,” he said. “The Asia trip, well depending on what happens, can even wait until next year.”

