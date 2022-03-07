Energy gains lift S&P/TSX composite as oil climbs

TORONTO — Gains in the energy sector boosted by a rise in oil prices helped Canada's main stock index rise more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 149.49 points at 21,551.92.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 388.77 points at 33,226.03. The S&P 500 index was down 55.97 points at 4,272.90, while the Nasdaq composite was down 178.60 points at 13,134.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.35 cents US compared with 78.43 cents US on Friday.