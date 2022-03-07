Oil prices helped producers with shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. up 12.9 per cent, MEG Energy Corp. 7.9 per cent higher and Suncor Energy Inc. rising 5.1 per cent.

Although there has been some talk about crude moving to US$200 per barrel, that's not the base case for Edward Jones, said Mahajan.

She said markets tend to overshoot to the upside and getting to the US$150 per barrel level is "within the realm of possibilities."

But she said there are opportunities, especially in the mid- to longer-term to bring on supplies including from Iran, strategic reserves and OPEC.

"We do think some of the supply challenges can be met and so we don't see necessarily see that dramatic overshoot (in the) $200 range. And so we're hopeful that this remains contained."

And while higher crude prices help energy companies, the extra input costs are a problem for the transportation sector, including airlines and railways.

The industrial sector was slightly lower on the day as Cargojet and Air Canada were down 16.5 and 10.6 per cent, respectively.

The Canadian dollar slipped despite higher crude prices as the U.S. dollar gained during the ongoing uncertainty as the world's reserve currency. The loonie traded for 78.29 cents US compared with 78.43 cents US on Friday.

Materials was also higher as gold prices move closer to the record high set in August 2020. Gold is typically seen as a hedge against inflation.

The April gold contract was up US$29.30 at US$1,995.90 an ounce after hitting an intraday high of $2,007.50 that's just about $67 off the record. The May copper contract was down 20.7 cents at US$4.73 a pound.

Alamos Gold Inc. was up 5.5 per cent while Franco-Nevada Corp. was 4.1 per cent higher.

Utilities and consumer staples were also higher as a safe-haven play as investors moved to defensive asset classes. But that may not last, said Mahajan.

"If this overhang eventually does get removed with the Russia-Ukraine crisis, we may not see that traditional flight to safety and those two sectors may not hold up as well, but for now I think there's a little bit of hide out in the defensive assets."

Technology lost ground with Lightspeed Commerce Inc. off 6.3 per cent and Shopify Inc. falling 6.0 per cent.

The heavyweight financials sector was down 1.6 per cent because of a flattening of the yield curve and some concern emerging about exposure to Russia by some European banks, especially in France and Italy, said Mahajan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP, TSX:LSPD, TSX:VET, TSX:MEG, TSX:SU, TSX:CJT, TSX:AC, TSX:NTR, TSX:AGI, TSX:FNV, TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press