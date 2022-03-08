S&P/TSX composite up as oil climbs higher

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index climbed higher in late-morning trading, helped by strength in energy stocks as U.S. President Joe Biden announced a ban Russian oil imports in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine and the price of crude topped US$120 a barrel.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.40 points at 21,336.80.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 72.71 points at 32,744.67. The S&P 500 index was down 16.93 points at 4,184.16, while the Nasdaq composite was down 54.90 points at 12,776.06.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.62 cents US compared with 78.29 cents US on Monday.