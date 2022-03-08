Diet culture’s roots run deep. Will we ever break free?

With the advent of wearable wellness devices, we can track our food, activity and health markers at all hours of the day and night. “It's this constant reminder,” says Catherine Sabiston, professor in Physical Activity and Mental Health at the University of Toronto. “When we talk about food tracking historically, you're taking a piece of paper and a pen and writing down everything you eat. No one sees it other than if you're working with a dietitian. Now, especially with exercise tracking, many people post about it on social media. Numbers are attached to it; you might be getting a score. It provides all these metrics that perpetuate negative emotions around our bodies more than ever before.”

Weight stigma consultant and educator Monica Kriete understands these negative emotions well. “Some of my earliest memories are of being told that my food and body choices were wrong,” she says. “I'm talking age 3 or 4, being told to eat the fruit before the chocolate, suck in my stomach. The first time I tried Weight Watchers was when I was 10. It was an emotional nightmare that lasted one day. We were all crying in the food court.”

Kriete went on to be “definitely pretty anorexic” as a teenager but came to a turning point when she got to college in 2008. “They had this ‘Love Your Body Day’ event, and I have a lot of reservations about that kind of messaging now, but at the time it was really transformative for me,” she says. “I had a friend at school who was fatter than me, and she had grown up with that kind of body-positive messaging from her mom. But at the event they were selling T-shirts, and they did not sell a T-shirt in her size. So it became evident to me that not every mom is telling their fat daughter to diet, but at the same time fat people are really discriminated against.” Wanting to learn more, she discovered the fat liberation movement online and came across a blog post by Kate Harding called "Don't You Realize Fat Is Unhealthy?" that broke down major issues in diet culture and how fat people are affected by them. “All the questions that I had ever asked myself, somebody else was asking them. From there it was pretty much game on.”

This new perspective led to a difficult time between Kriete and her mother, who had grown up with weight-loss messaging from her own mother. “I think my mom saw it as a really scary rejection of the idea of health, but also as a rejection of her,” Kriete says. “And when she was trying to lose weight, I felt she was rejecting me; she was not wanting to look like me.” Ten years on, Kriete and her mom are in a much better place. “We've had the opportunity and privilege to work through a lot of this with therapy,” she says. “She dealt with some disordered eating and her own recovery process, and I'm in my own recovery process, and we have a lot of respect for each other’s recoveries.”

Often, dieting is something that mothers and daughters do together. “I really view dieting as a form of trauma, especially if someone was put on a diet at a young age, because they had no choice,” says Tribole. “One of the things I say to people raising families is you have the opportunity to end the legacy of diet culture at your kitchen table. In your family, you can start having these conversations, you can start to make a difference.”

But we’re not here to slam the moms. “I think so much of it is an unconscious process,” says Nutter. She helped with a 2020 study that examined how restrictive feeding practices affect children’s feelings about their bodies later in life. It found (shocker) that they grew up with internalized feelings that having a lower body weight is critical for success and self-worth. “Parents want their children to be healthy, to succeed and have everything that they dream of in life. When we live in a culture that tells us to be healthy, happy and successful is to be thin, it makes sense that that would trickle down into parenting practices.”

There it is again: the culture. So when did this way of thinking take hold? “These kinds of diets have existed since the 18th century,” says Sabrina Strings, who chronicles many of them in her highly regarded 2019 book “Fearing the Black Body: The Racial Origins of Fat Phobia.” “By the early 19th century, there was this very clear sense that if you follow this milk diet, say, that you could lose weight and have the right figure.”

The feminine body ideal has fluctuated over time, but not by much. “A study just came out that showed college-age white women are feeling a lot of pressure to be ‘slim thick,’” says Strings, referencing an esthetic embodied by Kim Kardashian. “They’re being told that it's very important to be slender, but they're also getting a new message that they should be shapely; not too slim.” Strings points out that in the Western world, we've seen mainstream esthetic ideals swing from very thin flappers of the 1930s to Marilyn Monroe voluptuousness in the 1950s, to very thin mod icons like Twiggy of the 1960s, to somewhat curvier “Amazonian” supermodels of the 1980s and so on. This could just be the latest version of a slightly modified slender ideal.

It’s no coincidence that most of those body ideals are embodied by white women. “There’s always been an association between thinness and whiteness. Clearly, white women have known for a very long time in this country that they are supposed to be slender,” says Strings, speaking about the U.S., though Canada shares many of the same cultural influences. “For a long time, the discourse about Black women was that they were simply constitutionally fat — the assumption was that they could not achieve a certain physique. It was a very clear dismissiveness of Black women.”

Of course, the idealized body differs greatly around the world. Sabiston points to research that looked at experiences of Canadian young women from immigrant families who straddle the norms of white diet culture and their home country’s culture. “They say that it's really hard if they’re following a certain diet or regimen here in Canada and then go to their home countries for the summer, and their grandparents will be like, ‘You’re too thin, eat, eat, eat!’”

While women have been dieting for esthetic reasons in North America for almost 200 years, the idea of a “healthy weight” surfaced much more recently. In the ’80s and ’90s, a new focus on dietary fat, body size and disease emerged (hence the disappearing butter from fridges). You may remember the media-fuelled “war on obesity” that made doctors’ offices a battleground for people classified as overweight or obese.

In 2020, the Canadian clinical practice guidelines for obesity were updated and now say that doctors should focus on patients’ health outcomes rather than weight loss, and that weight bias and stigma pose a danger to health independent of a person’s weight. “There are lots of reasons why people have higher body weight and lots of people with higher body weights are perfectly healthy,” says Nutter, who sits on the Weight Bias & Stigma Committee at Obesity Canada, which co-developed these guidelines. They also now state that physicians should ask permission before discussing a patient's weight and focus on the health goals that matter to them.

Kriete’s firsthand experience shows why this is so important. “At 75 per cent of the doctors’ appointments I have ever been to, it becomes about weight. They’ll interview me about weight loss instead of ordering an X-ray on my ankle,” she says, adding that above a certain BMI (body mass index; a ratio of height to weight that ignores body composition, genetic and environmental factors), people may be denied care, such as some surgeries. “The health care system makes fat people unhealthy by only paying attention to our weight.”

But her critique of obesity discourse goes further. “When we say ‘fat people can be healthy too,’ we're saying, ‘OK, so now these fat people are acceptable, but all these other fat people are not,’” she says. “It’s the idea that there's a correct way to live, and that if you live correctly, you will accrue moral and material rewards, and that if you live incorrectly you will be punished. It's almost religious.”

So whose interests does this way of thinking serve? “The uncomfortable answer to this question is that thin people, as a class, benefit from the existence of discrimination against fat people. You get a preferential hiring and promotion experience, access to clothing; you fit in the chair, you fit in the bed,” says Kriete. “I think that there is not an appreciation of how deep anti-fatness runs. People are so overcome by their own esthetic revulsion for fat bodies. If the world did not hate fat people, diet culture would not exist.”

At least we’re talking more about what it costs us. “These conversations are happening more and more, which feels different to the environment that people grew up in just a couple of decades ago. I'm hopeful that things are changing. But maybe talk to me in 30 years!” says Nutter. “Perhaps we can change the way we think about health, appreciate our bodies for what they allow us to do every day rather than for what they look like, and celebrate beauty in all the ways that humans are in the world. How great would that be?”

Rani Sheen is executive editor of The Kit. She writes about beauty and culture. Reach her on email: rs@thekit.ca or follow her on Twitter: @ranisheen