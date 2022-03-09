Tech stocks help lead S&P/TSX composite higher

TORONTO — Tech-sector gains helped Canada's main stock index rise more than 200 points in late-morning trading despite losses in the energy sector which fell as the price of oil pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 222.71 points at 21,454.74.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 615.74 points at 33,248.38. The S&P 500 index was up 93.28 points at 4,263.98, while the Nasdaq composite was up 371.08 points at 13,166.63.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.04 cents US compared with 77.72 cents US on Tuesday.