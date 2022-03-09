Seven of the eight sectors on the TSX that ended the day higher were up by at least one per cent. Consumer discretionary increased 3.5 per cent with Aritzia Inc. up 7.9 per cent.

The heavyweight financials sector increased 2.1 per cent as bond yields rose. That helped Canada's big banks to gain between 1.8 and 2.9 per cent.

The Canadian financial sector moved in sympathy with the U.S. sector after being constrained of late by weakness in New York.

"Some of the declines we've seen in the Canadian banks are not so much their fundamentals, but it's just hard to have the Big 5 banks in the States falling and the big Canadian banks going up," Currie said.

Industrials gained 1.7 per cent as shares of CAE Inc. increased 10 per cent and Air Canada moved up 5.0 per cent on lower crude oil prices that also helped the U.S. travel industry.

Energy was the biggest laggard on the day, losing 3.5 per cent as crude oil prices reversed weeks of increases that drove about a 62 per cent gain since Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

The April crude oil contract was down US$15.00 at US$108.78 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was essentially flat at US$4.53 per mmBTU.

Vermilion Energy Inc. lost 8.4 per cent while Meg Energy Corp. was down 6.1 per cent.

The American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.8 million barrels last week.

The slide in oil prices was also accelerated by reports that the United Arab Emirates will urge fellow OPEC members to boost production and ease supply concerns.

A weakened U.S. dollar helped the Canadian dollar to rise from the low of 2022 to trade for 78 cents US compared with 77.72 cents US on Tuesday.

Materials fell as metals prices decreased.

The April gold contract was down US$55.10 at US$1,988.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 13.8 cents at US$4.57 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:VET, TSX:MEG, TSX:ATZ, TSX:CAE, TSX:AC, TSX:SHOP, TSX:HUT, TSX:LSPD, TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press