Review - 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD

Five trim levels are available - S ($44,338), SV ($47,450), SL ($50,898), SL Premium ($52,698) and Platinum ($54,998).

All Pathfinders include a good base level of features that customers are looking for - heated front seats, heated steering, heated mirrors and heated washer nozzles, a 10-way power driver’s seat and Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control with second row climate controls for your rear passengers.

Nissan's innovative ProPILOT Assist, controlling acceleration, braking and steering, comes standard even in entry-level models this year, and all Pathfinders come with the Nissan Safety Shield 360, a package of technologies that bundles Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Automatic Braking. Other standards include Hill Descent Control, Trailer Sway Control, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Driver Alertness, Blind Spot Intervention, Intelligent Lane Intervention and Rear Door Alert.

Slip into our fully loaded Platinum test vehicle and you are welcomed into a richly detailed Chestnut Brown and Black interior, mixing double-stitched leather details with glossy piano black and bronze metallic style highlights. Perforated heated/ventilated seats with quilted leather inserts are stylish and comfortable. A modern “bridge-style” console with pass-through storage below for your purse or tablet also mounts the new electronic shifter and a wireless cellphone charging pad.

Instrumentation is detailed and sensibly laid out and the view includes a 9-inch multi-touch display with all the expected apps, a 12.3-inch Advanced Drive Assist Display inside the dash with a 10.8-inch Head-up Display up top.

The second row features a choice of bench seating or, for the first time, two heated captain’s chairs and a removable rear console. The knees-up third row has been widened and the floor lowered by 25 mm to allow seating for three, so they say. Well, maybe for half-pint kids or hobbits. But, even with the new EZ FLEX one-touch release button system, if you try cramming Aunt Bertha’s bridge team back there you might be calling for the fire department extrication team.

Behind the 60/40 split folding third row, the liftgate opens to 470 litres of luggage room, enough to accommodate four golf bags with all three-rows up. That space increases to 1,274 litres with the third row down, maxing out to 2,421 litres with both rear rows folded flat. There’s even enough width to accommodate 4X8 sheets of plywood. Cargo conveniences include grocery bag hooks, tie downs, 12V power outlet and an underfloor storage compartment.

Given my druthers, I’d be tempted to opt for the militaristically flavoured Obsidian Pearl/Super Black combo tested here, maybe accessorized with the Thule Canyon XT roof basket mounting a couple of rally lights up top.

But, whew! It’s hard to summarize this 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, especially in Platinum trim with an almost endless list of features and amenities, standards and extras that complement this competent modern performer while hinting at historic styling milestones of its past.

So, to really capture the essence of the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, well, you’ll probably just have to test drive one yourself.

The vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.