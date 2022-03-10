S&P/TSX composite rises while U.S. markets drop

TORONTO — Losses in the technology sector helped lead Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 74.39 points at 21,418.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 436.36 points at 32,849.89. The S&P 500 index was down 64.47 points at 4,213.41, while the Nasdaq composite was down 294.89 points at 12,960.66.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.21 cents US compared with 78.00 cents US on Wednesday.