I went to the mighty Madawaska River with a wild whim: to learn how to run whitewater rapids on my standup paddleboard

If things get crazy, drop down: “You can get through some crazy stuff on your knees,” said our whitewater standup paddleboarding instructor, Jonah Logan, as he demonstrated body positions and paddle strokes from his perch, an inflatable Badfish board atop a picnic table.

Logan described the dos and don’ts: avoid falling straight down, feet first, as there could be perilous rocks you don’t see. Fall flat with spread-eagle arms to lessen the depth of your plunge — as long as you know there are no rocks in line with your head. On the board, take a kung fu stance, loose in the knees (and everywhere else, too). And hang on to your paddle!

Down the grassy slope, the rapids of the mighty Madawaska River roared. It sounded like it was calling my name, or maybe whispering a warning: “Leave now, while you still can.”

But this was my crazy dream. I was nearly 50 and wanted to run rapids on my standup paddleboard. We were at Jessup’s in Palmer Rapids, Ont., a small rustic riverside campground with mossy slopes and dramatic rock formations, and even a small sandy beach.

The mist was rising from the rapids and the fall colours were nearing peak, but no one came here just for the scenery. Kayakers, canoeists and our lone group of standup paddlers were all here for one thing: some of the best whitewater training rapids in Ontario.

After a morning of theory at this Paddle Canada River 1 SUP certification course, safe on shore, I was quaking in my neoprene. But the rest of our small group, four men and two women, had taken this course before and were back for more, utterly stoked, with no visible scars — all encouraging signs.

Even though I was familiar with these rapids, having learned to whitewater canoe here with the Wilderness Adventurers of Ontario club, my anxiety mounted. Falling off a paddleboard is much easier than tipping a canoe, and I had a healthy fear of broken bones. But I pushed my jitters aside as we donned helmets, zipped up wetsuits and strapped on quick-release paddle leashes.

Logan started us off gently with practice manoeuvres in the relatively flat water between the top and bottom rapids, testing strokes and eddying behind rocks. Then, far too soon for my nerves, it was time to hit our first rapids, a moderate Class II at this water level, suitable for novice paddlers.

But as our boards bounced into the whitewater, we fell like dominoes. Logan stood on the rocks by the eddy turn, watching as I did exactly what I wasn’t supposed to do: plunging feet first into the river, luckily landing on a sandy bottom. Fortunately, I soon perfected the art of falling flat, or even better, falling gracefully onto my board.

The beauty of the Madawaska is its forgiveness. Rapids up and down from Jessup’s campground empty into deep pools of calmer water. You can fall safely, get up and try again (and again). The final rapid on the bottom set was perfect for this, spilling into a small lake, and my ambitious fellow paddlers clambered over the rocks to try the run again. Later, Logan let me try one of his Badfish Rivershred boards. Shorter and wider than my all-rounder, a 10-foot-3 NRS Thrive, it dramatically enhanced my ability to stay upright.