Look out at the world’s oldest rainforest from your private tree house suite: What to expect in one of Australia’s most luxurious retreats

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

On Feb. 21, Australia reopened its borders to international visitors for the first time in nearly two years. But Silky Oaks Lodge in Queensland beat it to the punch with its own reopening, a week earlier.

After being acquired in 2019 by Baillie Lodges (which also recently took over Vancouver Island’s Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge), the property underwent a $20-million AUD renovation. I travelled an hour’s drive north of Cairns and was one of the first guests to check in post-revamp.

OK, so you walk in and then…

Well, you don’t so much walk “in” as you walk “out.” The main lodge — which houses reception, a restaurant and lounge, and a small reading room — is entirely open air. During the refurbishment, the ceiling was raised to lofty new heights of seven metres, allowing guests to feel entirely engulfed in the surrounding rainforest canopy. You can watch brilliant blue Ulysses butterflies flit past and the Mossman River rush below.

Tell me about the rooms

Silky Oaks is laid out like a traditional resort, with pathways leading from the main area to each of the 40 private tree houses, including one that’s wheelchair accessible. Even in the rooms, what’s outside is more important than what’s indoors. My room, the Treehouse Retreat, features an outdoor soaker tub and open-air shower.

Other room categories have river views and outdoor fireplaces, while the brand-new, two-bedroom Daintree Pavilion has its own private plunge pool. Apart from vibrant green photo collages by Australian artist Catherine Nelson, tones are relatively neutral, keeping the rainforest centre stage. Needless to say, TVs aren’t a thing, but the Wi-Fi is surprising fast for rural Australia.

What’s on the menu?

Breakfast and dinner (including canapés, cocktails and wine pairings) are included. The common thread among all Baillie properties is an emphasis on connection to place, so I’m surprised to see Asian-inspired dishes, such as nasi goreng and Japanese-style koji cured kingfish tataki with passion fruit ponzu on the menu (which changes daily).