This Toronto condo on the water is going for $800K. Here’s why it’s a hard sell

#GTAHomeHunt is a weekly series from the Star that gets into the details of real estate listings in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. Have a tip? Email us at social@torstar.ca

Price: $799,900

Neighbourhood: Toronto — Waterfront

X-factor: This stylish, modern, two-bedroom, one-bathroom corner loft near Lake Ontario at 36 Charlotte Street has floor-to-ceiling windows, an open floor plan, updated laminate floors and a two-seater kitchen island that could double as a workspace.

A rare, larger condo in the city, this 800-square-foot unit listing is also steps away from the Financial and Entertainment Districts, nightlife and transit.

If you’re a first-time buyer, you might be wondering, is this a good deal? We brought in our expert, real estate agent Othneil Litchmore, to gain a better understanding of why this property costs what it does.

Why is it priced this way: While it’s listed as a two-bedroom, Litchmore said this listing is more consistent with a one-plus-den as the second bedroom is fairly small with no windows. Likely, it has no closet and can only fit a small bed making this a better option for a young family.

“A couple could live here comfortably, even a couple with a small child,” he said, adding the space could also be the perfect fit for a single professional looking for more space who is planning to live in the city long-term.

It’s important to note that older buildings like these come with higher maintenance fees, he says, and a $919 per month price tag on this listing will make this much less attractive for an investor looking to buy the property and use it as a rental.

As for the listing price, it isn’t far off from other properties sold in the building recently. A smaller, one-bedroom unit in the building sold for $836,000 in February, so it’s very possible this unit was priced at $799,900 as a marketing tactic to attract as many potential buyers as possible, Litchmore says. The listing price is almost double the $399,900 tag from 2010, according to House Sigma.