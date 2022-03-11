Why are brides still pressured to ‘slim down’?

Zajac says she didn’t have an eating disorder, but she did work on changing her thought patterns around eating and food. She also started #nakedhour — now one of her social media hallmarks — where she took the time to get to know her naked body. “I started with five minutes every day, looking at myself in the mirror from all angles and realizing the beauty of my relaxed, naked body. That’s not something we see much in the media, but I soon found there were many body-positivity accounts out there that showed relaxed, naked bodies with stretch marks, tummy rolls and cellulite. It made me realize I was not alone.”

September bride-to-be Katie DiCaprio has been on a similar journey toward body positivity; she currently labels her status as a “work in progress.” Diagnosed with an anxiety disorder five years ago, DiCaprio gained 50 pounds from the medication. “My mind has never been healthier, so I’m happy with those few extra pounds,” said DiCaprio. “However, the weight is something that I am definitely aware of when I look in the mirror.”

Though DiCaprio says she’s in a good place with her body — and that she’s even grown to love it — she still feels a little uncomfortable on the subject of her wedding day and her weight. “Everyone wants to look their best on that day and, unfortunately, we’ve been conditioned to think that looking our best means being skinnier,” she said. “Since December, I’ve started working out a little more. I’m not necessarily putting pressure on myself to look a certain way, but let’s just say I am very aware of my body right now.”

Happily, DiCaprio reports that she had a positive wedding dress shopping experience: she found a dress online and was thrilled that it was available in her size. “One of the reasons I love my dress so much is because I don’t have to change my body to look amazing in it,” she said. “Some of the others I tried on had me thinking about what kind of body shapers I would need or how I would have to lose some belly fat. If you’re thinking any of these things, it’s not your dress.”

DiCaprio also cautions fellow wedding dress shoppers to brace themselves for a very skewed sizing system. “We’re not talking about regular, ready-to-wear sizing,” said DiCaprio. “I normally wear a 10 to 12, but in wedding dresses I’m a 16. When I heard that, I swear I forgot how to breathe! Once I saw myself in the dresses, that feeling quickly went away because va-voom, I looked amazing! Don’t let the numbers play with your head, because they mean absolutely nothing.”

McEwen concurs. She also had a positive wedding dress shopping experience, in part, she says, because she did a “ton” of bridal boutique research. She ended up finding her gown at More 2 Love Bridal, a Toronto-area store that specializes in fashion-forward, curve-loving wedding options. “Everything was modern, beautiful and, best of all, I could choose any dress to try on,” said McEwen.

There are some signs of positive change in the bridal and body image space. In the past five years, many established bridal wear brands have upped their size ranges to 30. Last week, beloved curve-focused fashion brand Eloquii announced that it will launch a bridal wear line this summer. The line will include more than 50 pieces for bridal showers, bachelorettes and, of course, wedding days. Yesenia Torres, the brand’s design director, said the collection was created out of necessity to address the gaping void in the market for brides who are not straight-sized.

“This collection is for the modern, sophisticated, fashion-loving bride who isn’t being serviced with available options in sizes 14 to 28,” Torres said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide the ultimate wedding wardrobe of fashion-forward silhouettes that are expertly crafted in design, and fit for their special day and everything leading up to it.”

When Lena Dunham was married last year, she posted a joyful photo of her and her now-husband Luis Felber on her Instagram. The wedding was widely covered by media outlets including us here at The Kit and Vogue. Dunham wore three custom-made Christopher Kane wedding dresses that perfectly encapsulated her unique style.

Less than a week later, Dunham posted again on Instagram about her wedding day. This time she was coming from a much darker place, to address the comments she had been inundated with on social media about her body.

In the caption Dunham said: “One narrative I take issue with, largely because it’s a story I don’t want other women, other people, to get lodged in their heads is that I should somehow be ashamed because my body has changed since I was last on television. Firstly ‘did Lena eat the cast of Girls’ just isn’t a very good joke. Secondly, it’s ironic to have my body compared to a body that was also the subject of public scorn — an echo chamber of body shaming. But lastly, when will we learn to stop equating thinness with health/happiness? Of course, weight loss can be the result of positive change in habits, but guess what? So can weight gain.”

Dunham ended her post: “It is OK to live in your present body without treating it as transitional. I am, and I’m really enjoying it.”

Powerful words to remember and practise daily.

Alison McGill is a Toronto-based wedding expert and freelance contributor for The Kit. Reach her via email: am@thekit.ca