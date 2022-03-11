TORONTO — Canada's main stock index fell despite a strong jobs report in February but ended higher for a third-straight week as the Ukraine war continued to spawn volatility and push oil prices higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 119.87 points to 21,461.83.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 229.88 points at 32,944.19. The S&P 500 index was down 55.21 points at 4,204.31, while the Nasdaq composite was down 286.16 points or 2.2 per cent at 12,843.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.49 cents US compared with 78.27 cents US on Thursday.