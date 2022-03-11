S&P/TSX composite down, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index fell as the base metal and technology sectors moved lower, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 32.35 points at 21,549.35.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 206.47 points at 33,380.54. The S&P 500 index was up 4.55 points at 4,264.07, while the Nasdaq composite was down 84.18 points at 13,045.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.71 cents US compared with 78.27 cents US on Thursday.