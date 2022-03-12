I need some beach vacation packing tips. Ask The Kit

“My husband and I are heading to the Caribbean! Woohoo! I feel like a teenager about to take her first flight. But everything I ever knew about planning a vacation wardrobe — and packing light — has been wiped from my brain. Where do I start? What do I absolutely need? What will fit in my carry-on? I still want to feel like ‘me,’ just a bit more carefree.” — Ella, enchanted by the thought of leaving Toronto for a hot minute

Oh, let me travel vicariously through you, Ella! This query offered the chance to catch up with the most stylish packer I know, Toronto uber-stylist Susie Sheffman, who has shot dreamy editorial spreads and advertising campaigns all over the white sand beaches of the world. If anyone’s brain has retained the crucial life skill of creating a vacation capsule wardrobe and power-packing it into a carry-on, it is Sheffman.

“I always thought those pack-light people were such snobs,” says Sheffman. “But I do it anyway. On vacation, you want to leave your worries and your baggage behind, lighten your load.” Plus, she says, nothing zaps a vacation vibe faster than waiting hours at an empty carousel for a checked bag on the way home.

To live the carry-on life you have to take the time to plan ahead, which can be a fun thing to do as you envision all the fun times ahead you’re dressing for. “Make sure you think of at least two to three ways to wear everything you are bringing,” she advises.

A vacation wardrobe is something you should invest in over time. Build it the way you decorate your home, she says, mixing investment pieces with high street and vintage, “so it doesn’t look like you got everything in one Zara haul.”

Sheffman decrees you should take three good swimsuits and insists you try them on ahead of time, even if they aren’t new — not just to make sure they still fit, but to check the elastic isn’t shot. “Bring a small container of handwashing detergent,” she says, as chlorine and salt damage bathing suits. “Maintenance pays off in extending garment life.”

In the daytime you are likely to be wearing a bathing suit and coverup combo, and a great caftan is a lifetime investment, Sheffman says. “It exudes that kind of bohemian feeling you want to have, that feeling of freedom and fantasy.” A caftan will elevate your lunch-on-the-beach looks, and goes seamlessly from pool to cocktails. “I’m a big believer in belts,” she says. “They are an underrated accessory. It can dress up a flowy day piece for dinner.”

As for the clothing basics, Sheffman would never travel without an oversized white button-up shirt that can be worn loose, tucked or knotted at the waist. Also: “Bring two to three plain white T-shirts. For bottoms, she’s a big fan of white jeans. (Related advice: “Get Shout pens for stains. You can’t get them in Canada, but they are the best, so grab them wherever you see them on the road.”)

By her outfit math, you need two to four evening looks for seven nights away. Silky little tops work and fold down into nothing. “Bodysuits are in style right now, so make a good maillot bathing suit do double duty, paired with high-waisted pants or a long, loose skirt.”

Sometimes, one-piece dressing can be easier than separates, and a new summery dress will make a tropical night special. Sheffman recently styled a capsule collection for fashion retailer Andrews, and spied some cute and twirly floral dresses you can find there. “You want loose and flowy — that feels sexier in the heat,” she says. Look for “mood-enhancing” bright hues and bold prints: colour looks great amid the bright sunlight and bold blues of the Caribbean.