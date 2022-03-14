Review - 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

Performance seats with thick bolstering instantly add a sportier ambience but were a bit too tight around my torso. There’s an abundance of suede-like trim on the seats, dash, and doors, including in the back but outside of that it feels much like any other Mach-E. And that’s not a bad thing at all, because as far as Ford interiors go, this is easily one of their best efforts. I especially like the speaker-like panel that spans the length of the dashboard. It’s a modern mix of quality plastics and fabrics that just feels perfect.

The 15.5-inch centre screen features gorgeous graphics and a minimalist style. It’s one of the easiest touch screens to use on the go, thanks to its size, and along with the airy and open cabin it makes the Mach-E feel like it could have easily landed from 10 years in the future.

Those tight seats are a godsend the moment you pin the accelerator to the floor. The Mach-E GT gets up and goes with enough force that it can leave you breathless. Three main drive modes: Whisper, Engage, and Unbridled are complemented by an additional track-specific drive mode called Unbridled Extend. Even the synthesized sound fed through the speakers isn’t all that bad and further enforces the spaceship theme.

With quick steering and a pronounced rear-bias to the power distribution in the sportiest Unbridled mode the, Mach-E was more fun than I was expecting in a snow covered parking lot, holding long slides with ease and encouraging hooligan-like behavior in a definite nod to tail-happy Mustang theatrics.

With no way to charge the Mach-E overnight, my impromptu drift session came at the cost of a good chunk of range. Oops. With the roads slick from numerous snowfalls and temps hovering around -10 Celsius for the entire week, the conditions were far from ideal and nothing like my experience with the Mach-E last fall.

Charged to 85 per cent, the Mach-E indicated only 280 km of range without the heat on. When it’s ten below zero, you want heat. The problem is the Mach-E doesn’t have a heat pump and relies on an electric resistive heater. Even driving conservatively resulted in over 50 per cent of the battery energy used just to heat the cabin. I was averaging 42kWh per 100 km, even on longer drives. Yikes.

I expected the range to be an issue, which wouldn’t be a big deal if I had somewhere to plug in for the night. I stick to a few 50 kW Level 3 fast chargers not far from where I live. I’ve used them successfully before and even though the Mach-E can charge faster with more powerful chargers, I stick to the ones I know because I’d rather not risk driving further away only to arrive at a broken charging station. It’s happened to me more than once and I’m no glutton for punishment.

Even in Toronto, the biggest city in the province, you realize quickly that Ontario’s public charging infrastructure is abysmal unless you own a Tesla. And if you don’t have a garage to plug in at night or even a parking spot at work with an available plug, recommending an EV in this province is only worth it for short drives or as a second vehicle.

Even if I can’t recommend an EV for everyone just yet, I still really like them and the Mach-E is one of the best you can buy. However, I’m not sure the GT offers any more substance than the AWD Select trim I drove before it. The extra power is nice but the regular Mach-E is powerful enough and no less fun to drive. It’s not like having that V8 rumbling out front. And while neither Mach-E can deliver the smiles of a classic Mustang coupe, it’s a genuinely good way to spring the name forward into a new era.

The vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.