Review - 2022 Buick Enclave

The system in the Enclave is actually an intuitive and fairly lag-free system that does exactly what you want it to do, but it’s starting to feel outdated and is ready for a redesign. Take a look at what’s in the Kia or the Jeep and you’ll know exactly what I’m on about. It’s not just the bigger screens that are nice but features like the Grand Cherokee’s Fam-cam and active night-vision display aren’t available on the Enclave.

The Enclave does get a few tricks of its own like a super sharp digital rear-view mirror with integrated washer that works brilliantly when you have people sitting in any of the back rows, and an all-wheel-drive system that can be toggled on and off for noticeable fuel savings with the push of a dashboard-mounted button.

Access to the third row is easy, but only from the passenger side. The driver’s side second-row chair does not tilt up, annoyingly. The good thing is, adults fit. A long drive might not be the most comfortable but a third-row sunroof and charge ports mean that passengers back there aren’t forgotten. With all three rows upright the cargo area is compromised, but with 688 litres it’s still one of the largest in class. We had no issues at all fitting in a weekend’s worth of luggage along with a full load of groceries with room to spare.

The Enclave makes 310 horsepower from a 3.6-litre V6 mated to a 9-speed automatic. It’s a wonderfully smooth combination with enough power for passing slower traffic and it’s reasonably fuel-efficient too, netting an average of just 11L/100 km through a mix of city and highway driving.

Its overall demeanor is one of utter smoothness. Driving the Enclave is a calm and relaxing experience. The ride quality is terrific, bumps and potholes from winter-ravaged roads are barely noticeable, and acoustic glass with active noise cancellation keeps decibel levels inside nice and low.

There’s a ton of competition in this space including from that Chevy Traverse. The two share a drivetrain and three-row layout but the Chevy is a whole lot cheaper. Of course, if you prefer the Buick’s sharper styling, and more luxurious interior trappings the Traverse just isn’t going to cut it.

The Enclave might not be as advanced as the new Jeep Grand Cherokee L or deliver a sporty driving experience like the Acura MDX but if offers families a ton of space, comfort, and luxury for a price that undercuts its competitors.

The vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.