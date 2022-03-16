The most stylish one-piece swimsuits to shop now

The two-in-one swimsuit: If you’re someone who lives for versatility, this Marysia one-piece is the suit for you: Choose between the floral print or the solid bubble-gum pink on any given day. It’s perfect swimwear for the indecisive, or for those who pack extremely light. And with sweet scallop-edge trim at the neckline and hips, this silhouette is equal parts sweet and flirty.

Londre swimsuit, $129, londrebodywear.com

The ethically made swimsuit: Canadian brand Londre has been championing ethical and environmental issues via its swimsuit and bodywear collections for some time now, with swimsuits made from recycled plastic bottles. The label recently launched a coral-orange capsule collection and helps contribute to the restoration of coral reefs by planting a coral for every order above $150. Plus, its gorgeous swimsuits range from sizes XS to 5XL.

Lululemon swimsuit, $138, lululemon.com

The athletic swimsuit: Made with swimmers in mind, this square-neck one-piece is made from soft material and provides full coverage. Like Lululemon’s sports bras, the swimsuit has a built-in shelf bra, and you can easily add cups for extra support.

Everlane swimsuit, $105, everlane.com

The red-hot swimsuit: This scarlet Everlane suit is giving us major Baywatch feels. Featuring wide straps for a comfortable fit, removable cup pads and fade-resistant properties, it’s fully lined with a quick-drying material, so this suit will withstand every activity under the sun. Even lifesaving.

Tanya Taylor swimsuit, $276, tanyataylor.com

The wrap swimsuit: No one does cheerful prints like Canadian designer Tanya Taylor, and this hand-painted blossom suit is simply joyful. The removable cups and a pretty tie-around waist wrap detail hug and accentuate your body just like a pretty silk sundress would.

Gap swimsuit, $85, gapcanada.ca

The keyhole cut-out swimsuit: Stand out from the crowd at the beach in this hot pink suit. Made from recycled nylon material, it has a trendy keyhole cut-out and a tie-it-yourself front detail. With a full coverage cut and adjustable straps, this suit secures everything while looking super cute.

La Double J swimsuit, $583, matchesfashion.com

The ruffled sleeve swimsuit: We’re getting go big or go home vibes with this La Double J floral swimsuit. With the tropical print and frilly sleeves, this is the swimsuit equivalent of that standout summer cocktail dress you’ve got waiting in your closet. You’ll certainly make a statement at your next pool party.

Old Navy swimsuit, $62, oldnavy.gapcanada.ca

The modest swimsuit: This gingham print suit from Old Navy is on-trend and ultrasweet while offering plenty of coverage. Featuring underwire support and removable cups, this tie-around wrap skirt piece (with built-in briefs!) gives off retro feels without feeling outdated.

Andie swimsuit, $115, andieswim.com

The versatile swimsuit: Whether you’re lounging by the pool or running after your kids, this sleek cross-back suit from Andie means you won’t have to compromise fit or practicality for style. It’s available in a choice of ribbed or flat fabric, and suits those with longer torsos.

Solid and Striped swimsuit, $275, solidandstriped.com

The striped swimsuit: Tap into nautical style with this candy cane-striped ribbed swimsuit. Made in Morocco, this one-piece offers medium coverage and adjustable straps, so you can adjust it to fit your body and tighten it if the suit starts to stretch a little from wearing it all summer long.

Free People swimsuit, $154, freepeople.com

The checkerboard swimsuit: Last year’s homewares trend of cool checkered print has made its way to the wardrobe department. Tap the playful print at your next pool party with this two-toned purple ribbed swimsuit, and dive in!

