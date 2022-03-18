A wine destination in the high desert: Arizona’sgrowing crop of wineries in beautiful landscapes is drawing agritourists

As our white Sprinter van rumbles along the rocky red dirt road in rural Sonoita-Elgin, Arizona’s wine country, we peer for the only signs that we’re going the right way: a “red gate,” leading to “a blue metal roof.” The sparse direction proves enough, and as we pull up to Vino Stache Winery’s headquarters — a lone barn on 54 as-yet-unplanted acres — owner Brooke Lowry Ide hops off her sunny yellow forklift to greet us in her grape-stained Carhartt overalls.

“Welcome to the middle of nowhere, where I like to make wine,” she says, guiding us into the most magical tasting room I’ve ever seen. A garage-style roll-up door frames views of golden fields reminiscent of savannah grasslands, with the Mustang Mountains in the background. Trish and Rap, two winsome neighbour horses, trot over for our attention, or more likely, hoping for some MOG (“matter other than grapes” — the leftovers of fermentation, like seeds and stems, they like to snack on).

The middle of nowhere — or more precisely, just about an hour’s drive south of Tucson — isn’t where I’d expect to find a flourishing cluster of winemakers. Arizona, in general, seems like an improbable place for grapes to thrive, conjuring instead visions of sun-baked Sonoran Desert where only the resilient survive, most famously the giant saguaro cacti that reach for the sky.

But as it turns out, Arizona is home to more than 120 wineries and tasting rooms, concentrated in the state’s three major American viticulture areas, or AVAs: Willcox (the biggest), Verde Valley (the newest) and here in Sonoita-Elgin (the oldest).

This region is blessed with the right conditions: the higher elevation (on average 5,000 feet above sea level) equals cooler temperatures; the soil is said to rival that of Burgundy, France; and when it rains, it pours (summer is monsoon season).

There’s another key ingredient, too: a sense of tight-knit community among vintners here. If you take your souvenir wineglass from one Sonoita-Elgin tasting room to the next, chances are you’ll get a discounted sampling. It’s a gesture of mutual support between local winemakers, who talk each other up like they’re hyping close pals.

“Todd and Kelly Bostock of Dos Cabezas WineWorks — they’re my people,” says Ide, calling out one of Arizona’s best known wine labels, which has a tasting room and easygoing back patio in Sonoita for sipping their popular effervescent rosé and other pours.

“Kent Callaghan of Callaghan Vineyards, who’s my mentor — he’s my people,” Ide continues, naming one of the area pioneers. Callaghan planted grapes in Elgin back in 1990 and has been winning accolades ever since. That makes his vineyard the second oldest in all of Arizona; bring your own picnic when you visit for an al fresco wine tasting.

“We’re all super supportive of one another,” says Ide. “We have to be, I think, to push an industry forward.” Although the Sonoita AVA was established in 1984, the region still has the energy of a scrappy up-and-comer, reflected in startups like hers. Founded in 2019, with the first vintages available just last June, Vino Stache is essentially a one-woman show, from crushing to barrelling.

Grapes aren’t grown here yet, but it’s in the plan. For now, Ide sources from three Arizona vineyards, a couple of them just a few kilometres away. “There are two retired men who have vineyards but don’t make wine. They’re like my best friends,” says Ide, who turns their fruit into reds you’ll want to sip on a summer patio, like The Boss, a 100 per cent Graciano.