Insider’s guide to Saskatoon: Where to find the best small-batch gelato, locally made gifts and incredible views

“People from Saskatchewan love all things Saskatchewan,” says food writer Naomi Hansen, which is exactly how she feels about her hometown of Saskatoon. Built around the South Saskatchewan River, the province’s largest city is known for its many water-spanning bridges, scenic walking paths and tight-knit community vibe.

“It feels like a big city, but you can drive across it in just 15 minutes — or you can head out of the city, and within 20 minutes you’re surrounded by this beautiful natural landscape,” says Hansen. “That feels really unique for a major Canadian city, and I’ve always loved that mix.”

Both in Saskatoon and beyond, there’s a blossoming local food scene, too, which Hansen highlights in her new book, “Only in Saskatchewan: Recipes & Stories from the Province’s Best-Loved Eateries” (out April 12). Organized by region, the cookbook features profiles of notable chefs and restaurants — like Moose Jaw’s Yvette Moore Gallery Café and Regina’s Italian Star Deli — alongside some of their signature dishes. Naturally, there’s an entire chapter dedicated to Saskatoon.

Here, Hansen shares five of her favourite places to eat, shop and explore in the city.

For a sweet treat: Beppi’s Gelato (616 10th St. E., Saskatoon)

“I’m obsessed with Beppi’s. In the summer, I’m probably there every week,” Hansen says. Open year-round, the spot specializes in handmade, small-batch gelato and sorbetto using a blend of Italian and local ingredients. Since opening in 2019, they’ve churned out more than 150 rotating flavours — including Prairie Lily, made with Saskatchewan honey and sea buckthorn. “Everything is so good, and I am always so happy there.”

For souvenir shopping: Hen & Chick Studios (129 2nd Ave. N., Saskatoon)

Launched in 2014, the shop carries a varied selection of unique local goods from more than 120 Canadian small businesses. Finds by Saskatchewan-based makers include handmade pottery by Sparrow Gardens, beeswax candles by Prairie Field Honey and statement accessories from Rogue Jewelry Designs. “It’s a really cute little shop downtown, and everything in there is so beautiful,” Hansen says. “This is where I always go whenever I don’t have a gift idea for someone.”

For homestyle fusion: Odd Couple (228 20th St. W., Saskatoon)

Odd Couple is a family-run restaurant with a “relaxed but very contemporary vibe,” says Hansen. The owners immigrated to the province from Hong Kong in 1996 and wanted to find a creative way to combine Asian and Canadian flavours, which is part of what makes the spot so special, she adds. “I recommend the vegan spring rolls — we always get multiple orders — and the bacon fried rice, which comes with maple-glazed bacon and a sunny-side fried egg on top.”