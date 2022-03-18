Travel news: Jasper’s spruced-up campgrounds, Ottawa’s music festival and barrier-breaking women’s expeditions

Modern comforts

The biggest campground in the Parks Canada system — the 781-site Whistlers Campground in Jasper National Park — has undergone a major infrastructure spruce-up. Modernized last summer, the additions and upgrades include a new registration centre, new combined washroom and shower facilities, new picnic tables and fire pits, larger roads for two-way RV traffic, and new water, sewer and electrical systems. The campground is reservable for stays between May 4 to Oct. 10.

Hotel haunt

Gladstone House, the recently renovated West Queen West boutique property previously known as Gladstone Hotel, has just reopened its Melody Bar. Glitzed up with disco balls and an uplit dance floor, the redesigned space will play host to live performances once again, including its popular Sunday Drag Brunch.

Songs of summer

The 2022 TD Ottawa Jazz Festival is slated to take place — live and in person — from June 24 to July 3, with the mainstage returning to Confederation Park. This summer will mark the festival’s 40th anniversary edition, with performances by Emmylou Harris, Buddy Guy, Lucinda Williams and Corinne Bailey Rae on the long list of talent. Presale bronze and gold passes are available now at ottawajazzfestival.com.

Through her eyes

Tour operator Intrepid Travel is relaunching its popular range of Women’s Expeditions, previously on hiatus due to the pandemic. With local women guiding the way, these trips are meant to break barriers and give travellers a richer understanding of how women live (and the challenges they face) in other countries, including India, Iran, Morocco, Jordan and Peru.

Sign up at thestar.com/newsletters to get our weekly Travel Headlines newsletter in your inbox.