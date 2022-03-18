A new hotel with true rock ’n’ roll energy is coming soon to London, England

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

London’s Denmark Street has long held a spot in music history; it’s where the Sex Pistols owned a home, the Rolling Stones recorded their debut album, and David Bowie and Jimi Hendrix were frequent visitors. Now, Chateau Denmark is set to open on April 4, spanning 16 unique buildings on the storied street.

The backstory: Inspired by the cultural heritage of Denmark Street, the hotel blends a rock ’n’ roll energy with strong architectural detail. Most guest rooms will be found in the Now Building, also an innovative public gallery and entertainment space for art, fashion and music.

The space: Award-winning interior designer Taylor Howes brings an air of punk grandeur to each of the hotel’s “session rooms” and larger apartments (starting at $850). All the session rooms feature gold-trimmed and white graffitied beds, and they’re adorned with richly textured, colourful and dramatic finishes. An Artcoustic sound system sits in each room, too, ready to blare your tunes.

The dining: The Now Building’s top floor will be home to Tattu, a contemporary Chinese restaurant inspired by siheyuan (traditional courtyard houses with four buildings facing an opulent garden). Expect à la carte plates like sticky beef short ribs with crispy shallots, or char siu honey-glazed monkfish with caramel oranges and pickled cucumbers. Cocktails include cherry blossom negronis, and guests can head to the Inner Courtyard to stargaze beneath Tattu’s own cherry blossoms.

The extra amenities: Still-to-come hotel features include Chateau Denmark’s lounge bar and basement club, and a fitness and wellness space. Musically inclined visitors will be able to book a recording studio or perform their own live concert at one of Outernet London’s three venues.

The nearby sights: With the Soho neighbourhood adjacent to the hotel, you can join in on the bustling restaurants and bars by night, or window-shop trendy boutiques by day. Buckingham Palace (where state rooms are open to visitors this July 22 to Oct. 2) and the British Museum are also both within walking distance.

