The last townhome to sell in the complex, unit 61, is only slightly larger than unit 102; it also has three bedrooms and bathrooms. Listed on Feb. 16 for $489,900, it sold six days later for $812,000.

“That $812,000 was a reflection of how heated the market was in February,” Litchmore stresses. ”This is a condo townhome in Oshawa … It’s a townhouse that’s attached on both sides — it’s not even an end unit.”

The prices in the complex have been “creeping up” over the last few years, but Litchmore believes the selling price of more than $800,000 is an anomaly.

That being said, he believes realtors selling in the area are going with a “safe” strategy of keeping listing prices the same as selling prices continue to rise month over month.

“What the realtor is doing is just going in line with what all the other realtors previously listed homes for in this complex,” Litchmore said. “The realtors are essentially all pricing the units the same and just inviting in the same people to give their best offer.”

He said that over the last two years, numerous units in the complex have been listed for $450,000 to $530,000.

“Part of the issue, especially with these homes that are a relatively good size, three bedrooms, three washrooms … when they’re priced at this price point, there’s so many buyers … that you have a lot of people throwing their hats in the ring, just hoping for the best.”

Prospective home buyers may not be particularly interested in moving to Oshawa, but they could see such a relatively low price and consider making an offer, Litchmore said.

“It does create a sense of urgency, thereby prompting someone to probably offer more than they should,” he said.

All things considered, unit 102 will “obviously” sell for more than $700,000, Litchmore said last week. This Tuesday, the townhouse sold for $710,000.

That price is in addition to monthly fees, which are $413. Because the homes in the complex appear to be about 40 years old, that price makes sense, Litchmore says while older homes are more expensive to maintain. But, he points out, the only utility the fees cover is water, while most fees usually also cover heat or hydro.

“If I were to speculate, I think due to home prices and people searching for affordability, (Oshawa) has only recently become a commuter place, a place where people feel comfortable commuting from — only recently, maybe within the last 10 years,” Litchmore said.

Litchmore compared Oshawa to Burlington, highlighting that the GO train’s Lakeshore East line takes an hour from Union Station to the Oshawa GO Station. Going west, the train takes an hour to reach Burlington, which is “booming.”

“I think that’s what caused it to spike,” Litchmore said, adding that for a long time, buyers probably avoided Oshawa because they were put off by the nuclear power plant in nearby Pickering.

Any other tips for those looking at places like this?

Prospective buyers can find detached three-bedroom homes for less than $600,000 if they look farther east — in Trenton, Ont. or Belleville, Ont., Litchmore said. The cities are about halfway between Toronto and Ottawa.

Manuela Vega is a Toronto-based digital producer for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @_manuelavega