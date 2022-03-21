Is it time to take some ‘liberty leave’? Here’s how to take a half a year off work without going broke

“Any sort of growth you’ve done mentally is eradicated once you’re stressed out, and realize you’re broke or going into debt because your decision wasn’t thought through.”

For Marques’ clients, who are primarily millennials, sometimes that financial planning means reallocating money they once thought would go toward purchasing a home.

Since many young people now feel shut out of the housing market, they’re thinking about what they can do with some of their savings instead, she said.

“It usually ends up being something like, ‘that dream I had to travel to Europe for half a year is now a reality now that I’m not buying a house,’” she said.

For clients who heavily prioritize travel, or anything else that would require time off, she supports the change of plan, but advises clients to also use that savings to get a leg up on their retirement.

Vanessa Bowen, a chartered professional accountant and money coach at Mint Worthy Co. Inc. in Mississauga, said those interested in taking a sabbatical need to figure exactly how much money they would need to live for each month and calculate for extra months if they don’t have a job lined up when their planned break is over.

“When I say find out how much you need, I mean to the penny,” Bowen added.

One way to do that for those that don’t already have a budget is to pull the last three to six months of your bank statements and categorize each transaction on a spreadsheet or piece of paper. Every time that you see you’re dining out, for example, put that under a dining out category and likewise for other categories, such as rent, mortgage, internet, cellphone, shopping, groceries, etc.

These calculations should also include how much goes toward at least the minimum of your debts each month, irregular expenses like car maintenance and gifts, and your monthly savings goals for retirement.

“If you’re going to take a sabbatical, that does not mean you neglect long-term or retirement planning,” Bowen advised.

Once you’ve totalled three to six months of expenses, divide that number by the number of months you tracked so you’ll know, on average, how much you spend per month and in what categories, she said.

Then it’s time to decide whether you want to spend your sabbatical continuing your lifestyle or temporarily altering it so you can spend less money.

For those travelling or living elsewhere during their sabbatical, it can be harder to predict expenses until you’re there, so you’ll want to create even more of a buffer, Bowen said.

Once you figure out how much money you need every month, make sure you stick to the plan while on your sabbatical, she added.

“It’s so easy to say, ‘I’ve got three months,’ but if in month one you spend $2,000 over your budget, then you don’t have three months. Now you have two months,” Bowen said.

Nelson financially prepared for her sabbatical by putting $1,000 a month into a dedicated savings account a year and a half before leaving.

“I already live well below my means, so I didn’t have to make many financial sacrifices to make this trip a reality. I also don’t have any debt outside of my mortgage, so I didn’t feel guilty about using money for travel,” she said.

To bank even more money, though, she rented out her one-bedroom condo at $2,000 a month to cover the mortgage and moved into her mother’s home in Brampton four months before leaving.

When Nelson returned, she moved back in with her mother for eight months to restore her savings account while her tenant continued to rent her unit.

“All in all, I estimate that I spent about $16,000 Canadian on the trip in total, including flights, accommodations, transportation, food and shopping. I regret nothing. I would and I will do it again when the time is right,” she said.

Nelson said the sabbatical provided many benefits, such as rest and rejuvenation, and the time and space to evaluate what was and wasn’t working in her life.

“This trip was truly a life highlight for me and I couldn’t be more proud of myself for making it happen, especially since just days before I returned home, the pandemic began and I wasn’t able to leave the country again for another two years.”