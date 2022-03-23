First Drive - 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

There are some interior changes, of course, thought they aren’t quite as marked. The yellow centering band atop the steering wheel is one, as is the shift lever that’s shared with the GT3 (it may look like a manual, but it isn’t. And the GT4RS can only be had with a seven-speed PDK automatic), carbon fibre inserts on dash and center console and special badging on the seats and faux suede-trimmed dash if you spec the Weissach package.

It remains a very serious place but a great one to sit in. Perfect wheel angle, seat angle (fixed back carbon items are standard, but these can be switched out) and everything is right where it needs to be.

It makes it a lot easier to get down to the business of driving this razor-sharp mid-engined track monster from Porsche.

The quoted zero-60 mph time is 3.4 seconds and while that isn’t necessarily a face-pulling number, the real drama starts as you take to the track and really start to flow. I didn’t worry about launch control, I just wanted to get out there because this is a car that positively bristles with energy as soon as you fire it up and you can tell it doesn’t want any computerized help. It just wants to run. And to sweat. And to do it all over again, turn after turn.

The Streets of Willow track in California is a twisty desert affair with many a blind corner and a few multi-apex fast sweepers, so it can be daunting.

Unless, of course, you’re in a Porsche GT4 RS with its super-sticky tires and up to 220 pounds of aero. On a dry surface like this, it’s almost impossible to un-stick as that molasses-like Michelin rubber just munches the tarmac below it. And all the while, that magnificent 4-litre flat-6 with its six individual throttle bodies, rigid valvetrain with finger followers and dry sump lubrication is banshee-wailing behind you.

For all its aero addenda and spine-tingling exhaust note, the GT4 RS is actually very much a point-and-shoot sports car with incredibly direct steering, a responsive front end and fantastic body control that just continues to spirit you forward with zero inertia. It also gets increased spring rates so body movement is reduced even further still.

It didn’t take me long to start pushing, pushing, and pushing some more because this car is meant to handle way more than I was ever going to lob its way over the course of a handful of laps. Still, of all the time I’ve spent on the track, and of all the cars I’ve driven in that environment, I’m having a hard time remembering the last time I became “one” with a car this quickly.

You do have to pay for it, though; all told in Weissach/magnesium spec, the GT4 RS costs about as much a 911 Turbo, arguably the flagship of the 911 line.

Here’s the thing, though the GT4 RS is the “halo” of the Cayman/718 line, it is a no-holds-barred affair and in the rarified world inhabited by trackday specials like this, that kind of pedigree counts for something. The GT4 RS is different and more unique than even a 911 Turbo and when push comes to shove and you already have a 911 at home, well, why not, right?

The writer attended this media drive as a guest of the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.