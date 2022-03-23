Charithra Chandran is Bridgerton’s next breakout star

Halfway through filming Bridgerton season 2, which debuts on Netflix on March 25, its newest star Charithra Chandran had another, equally important engagement on her dance card: Bridesmaid duties at her best friend’s wedding.

“No way in hell was I going to miss that,” says Chandran over Zoom from London, a gloomy mid-afternoon sky visible through the window behind her. No one at the wedding was particularly fussed that, just the day before, she’d been playing Edwina Sharma, one of the lead roles in one of the biggest shows of the past few years. “My bestie and her parents, who are like an aunt and uncle to me, have known me since I was a baby, so they don’t care,” she says with a laugh. “My bestie was like, ‘Here are your responsibilities: go!’”

This familial sidebar is apt for a star of Bridgerton — and not just because weddings are the closest most of us will get to the sumptuous Mini Egg-hued balls that are the centrepiece of the lavish Shondaland production. You see, for all the fuss that was made about season one being a saucy romp — Duke Simon’s spoon springs to mind — the show, just like author Julia Quinn’s historical romance novels on which it’s based, is really quite wholesome.

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, second from left, with Lady Danbury and her family.

“It’s not about romance, it’s about love — all different types of love, between partners, friends, parents, siblings,” says Chandran, a seriously articulate 25-year-old who got her degree in politics, philosophy and economics from Oxford University before deciding to pursue acting. But fear not: “The sexiness is still very much there,” she adds. “Johnny is a very sexy man, and everyone will lust after him, no doubt.”

She’s referring to Jonathan Bailey, who plays the rakish Viscount Anthony, the eldest of the eight Bridgerton siblings, whose turn it is to find a marriage match this season. Like a true Enneagram One type, he sets about his task systematically, narrowing down his options until he lands on Edwina Sharma, a fresh face among London society newly arrived from abroad. Her sunny disposition, youthful beauty and, let’s be honest, biddable nature make her seem like the perfect woman to be his bride. The only hitch: Her older sister Kate (played by Sex Education’s Simone Ashley), a self-professed spinster who has devoted herself to launching her adored half-sibling into society, and who Anthony finds captivating and infuriating in equal measure.

Kate and Edwina play games with Viscount Anthony.

Chandran plays the trickiest corner in this love triangle: Edwina. “She’s manipulated by everyone, and she gets treated poorly by everybody,” she says. “She’s treated the least like a human being, and the most like a doll.”

As someone who describes herself as “quite independent and autonomous in real life,” Chandran initially found it difficult to connect to Edwina. “It’s hard to play a character who could easily be quite saccharine,” she says, adding that she probably wouldn’t be friends with someone like this in real life. “The only way that you push past that over-sweetness is to really commit to it, to make her more like an ingenue who’s excited by the world.” She put together a playlist of songs that track Edwina’s journey throughout the show (Alexa, play “Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles), and spent time with the writers trying to tap into what’s behind Edwina’s smiles and unquestioning trust in her sister’s judgment.

One of Bridgerton’s signature Mini Egg-hued balls.