First Drive - 2022 Kia EV6

Add all-wheel drive, and you get an additional motor on the front axle. Total power rises to 320 with a chunky 446 lb-ft of torque the instant you mash the go pedal. In ideal conditions you can expect up to 440 km of range from this configuration. An EV6 with the GT-line 2 package like the one Kia loaned me gets everything on the order form and tops out at $61,995.

Every EV6 gets an 800V charging system, not unlike the one found in the megabucks Porsche Taycan. It makes blazing fast charging speeds of up to 250 kW possible, provided you have access to a charger that can supply it. This means that even a base EV6 can add nearly a hundred kilometres of range in under five mins or go from 10-80 percent battery charge in just 18.

If you plan on using a Level 2 home charger, the EV6 can charge the extended range battery from 10-100 percent in just over seven hours.

Plugged into a nearby fast charger, my EV6 used all 50kW of that station’s max power output and stayed there even past 80 percent charge. And it did this in temperatures well below freezing.

After a recent experience in sub-zero weather with the Mustang Mach-E GT, the EV6’s efficiency was a very pleasant surprise. Much of that can be attributed to the sophisticated heat pump on Canadian market vehicles with the long-range battery that allows the EV6 to keep occupants warm and toasty on a frigid day by siphoning waste heat from electronic components and even capturing some from the outside air. I was averaging 20-25 kWh/100 km consistently throughout the week on a mix of frozen highway and city roads.

Kia tells me that the EV6 has been designed to offer drivers a sporty experience behind the wheel. They’ve given it quick steering and relatively stiff springs. Hustled through a corner, there’s minimal body roll and lots of grip but ride quality does not suffer over bumpy roads.

With a dual-motor car like my tester, there’s also a glut of power available at any time. Push the accelerator pedal to the floor and your torso will get glued into the seat as the g-force builds. It’s quite similar to the Mustang Mach-E, a vehicle benchmarked by Kia, and both offer sporty experiences behind the wheel, but like all-electric cars, you feel little connection to the road.

Paddles behind the steering wheel aren’t for shifting gears, as the EV6 doesn’t have any, but for altering the 5 levels of regenerative braking from near zero to full one-pedal driving. I found Level 2 a nice compromise for my driving style and stuck with it.

The EV6 is one of the most advanced vehicles you can get in this price range and even base models come with an array of standard safety features and driver aids including smart cruise control, lane keep assist, and forward collision avoidance. Things get extra impressive with the GT-Line 2 pack that gets an augmented reality head-up display and highway driving assist that will centre the vehicle in the lane and even help with lane changes. With an army of five radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors, a properly equipped EV6 is fully aware of its surroundings and it can avoid a collision scenario from the front or even the side with evasive steering, provided the nearby lanes are clear.

GT-line 2 also gets a 1.9 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) system with two plug points, one in between the rear seats and one on the rear of the vehicle. You can power laptops, electronics, home appliances, and even camping equipment. In emergency situations, it can also provide power to another EV.

The Kia EV6 gives consumers yet another option to go fully electric and with rising gas prices the time has never been better to consider one for your lifestyle. Even with Ontario’s limited charging infrastructure the EV6’s long-range and relatively affordable price tag puts it in the reach of more consumers looking for a way to skip the pump. This is an EV you’ll actually want to own and drive and it’s available right now.

The vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.