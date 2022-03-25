Travel news: Shaw Festival’s 60th season, Montreal’s latest spa, and ultra-low-cost flights from Toronto

Theatre in wine country

This year, Niagara-on-the-Lake’s Shaw Festival will mark its 60th season with an ambitious program, putting on 13 plays across three stages, including “Cyrano de Bergerac” and “The Importance of Being Earnest.” Also in the plan is outdoor entertainment: “A Short History of Niagara” (an explainer in the form of a puppet show), and “Fairground” and “Shawground” (guided rambles through the lush theatre grounds, combining elements like music and poetry along the way).

Food fest

Richmond, B.C., is home to North America’s largest night market, which is set to return this year, from April 29 to Oct. 10. A summertime tradition, the sprawling Richmond Night Market is known for commanding crowds, who line up to try hundreds of snackable street foods, like taco nori sushi, sweet mochi balls and katsu sandos.

Coming soon

The Four Seasons Hotel Montreal has announced that it will be home to a new Guerlain Spa, a partnership with the French beauty empire. Slated to open May 5, the space will replace the existing spa, which is now temporarily closed for design and decor changes. Forthcoming wellness services will include the “Energy & Glow in Montreal” facial treatment, and the “Power of Montreal” massage/body treatment.

Outdoor art

Parc du Bois-de-Coulonge in Quebec City will be the site of Mosaïcultures, an outdoor horticultural art exhibition, from June 24 to Oct. 10. Imagine enchanting gardens with about 200 plant sculptures, made with more than 6 million flowers and plants, and assembled into “scenes” around this year’s theme of beauty on this planet (“Once Upon a Time… The Earth”).

New routes

Lynx Air, the new Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier previously known as Enerjet, has recently announced an expansion. Come summer, the privately owned airline will fly five new routes on its Boeing 737s: from Toronto (YYZ) to Halifax, St. John’s and Edmonton; and from Hamilton to Calgary and Halifax.