This three-bedroom Toronto house is listed under $1 million. At $749,000, what’s the catch?

“I think obviously it is a fixer upper, from the looks of it, it’s not in the best shape. It could be an opportunity, it has a huge lot, which is a plus for someone to do some redevelopment like a tear down,” Litchmore said.

In this sweltering housing market, the lower price point can bring in a flurry of buyers that drive the price — and that’s the whole point, Litchmore says.

“Do they realistically expected to sell for $749,000? No. But at the same time, based on stuff in the neighbourhood selling for well over a million it might not be very clear to the seller at this point what this house is worth,” he said.

“So there’s an understanding here that $749,000 is the entry price and they’re hoping that they’ll have enough people bidding on it to drive the price up.”

Tips to finding places like this: To find a house like this, the key to Litchmore is the condition of the house. “If this was in pristine condition it’s $1.3 to $1.4 million. That’s something to keep in mind based on the neighbourhood, location and so on.”

Litchmore says if a buyer wants a similar home in the Greater Toronto Area, they’ll need to be willing to sacrifice the condition of the house and put money into fixing it.

“You could probably get this under a million in most places in the GTA, like $800,000 and up.”

