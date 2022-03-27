Wow, the stars went for it on the Oscars 2022 red carpet

of The Dog star wore a beautifully crafted vintage Christian Lacroix gown, complete with

ruffles and Fred Leighton jewels.

Jessica Chastain

How fun! Jessica Chastain, nominated for Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye,

channelled the glamour of the famous televangelist in a metallic-and-mauve Gucci

gown.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita, we missed you! The red carpet stalwart — who will next be seen in Black

Panther: Wakanda Forever — looked like a chic Oscars statuette in gold fringed Prada.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal topped off her fantastic year with a sculptural Schiaparelli gown. The

dress is already a meme magnet, but we love The Lost Daughter director’s bold,

surrealist choice.

Timothée Chalamet

Well, this was unexpected: Timothée Chalamet went shirtless on the red carpet. He

paired his sequined Louis Vuitton blazer with matching pants and the knowledge that he

broke Twitter.

Penélope Cruz

The Parallel Mothers star opted for an elegant Chanel halter ball gown topped with a

bow crafted from the brand’s signature tweed. Bonus: the dress has pockets!

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish went for full gothic glamour in a black tulle Gucci gown that matched

perfectly with her new raven hair.

Renée Tse is the editor of The Kit Chinese edition, based in Toronto. She writes about beauty and fashion. Reach her via email: rtse@thekit.ca