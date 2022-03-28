Online-only mortgage services often seem to have better rates — but can you trust them like you can trust a bank?

“If you compare rates online and go to the institution of interest, they could turn you down if you don’t meet their qualification standards and end up on a wild good chase to find the right option.”

Although the Gallingers completed everything online, such as filling out applications, uploading all necessary documents and e-signing documents from the lender, they were still assigned a human adviser, Vince Anton, whom they spoke with during the process via phone and email.

During the process, Anton would email them explaining when it was time to look into life insurance, property insurance and a real estate lawyer, all services that could be done digitally through Homewise’s partners if they chose.

The Gallingers were also able to see an estimate of their closing costs after completing their online application.

“Our goal is to cut out 95 to 97 per cent of what the humans have to do and let technology do a lot of the work for us, because we’re in a day and age where people are doing their banking online, they’re investing online, and they just don’t want to speak to people as much as they used to,” said Abrams.

“But when it comes to a large purchase like a home or a large financial decision, like a mortgage, it’s nice to have that trusted, unbiased adviser there to provide advice and answer any questions and guidance along the way.”

Diana Mok, a professor specializing in real estate finance at Western University, said online services don’t impact the fundamental way that mortgages are underwritten. It’s just the front end that’s different, she explained.

“It’s like going to fast-food chains like McDonald’s. In the past, you always had someone helping you place the order, whereas nowadays you can go to the screen and place the order yourself. Behind the scenes, the food is still the same type of food.”

Since most businesses are now online, it’s not as easy to differentiate between an entity that is a traditional brick-and-mortar versus digital, said Moshe Milevsky, a finance professor at York University’s Schulich School of Business.

Brick-and-mortar banks like the Bank of Nova Scotia, for example, have even begun offering online mortgage applications via Scotiabank eHome,

What fully digital mortgage services may be doing, however, is “trying to save the costs of having brick-and-mortar mortgage brokers,” Milevsky said.

“They obviously don’t want mortgage brokers to get as high fees, so they are trying to disintermediate there. It’s about how many people you have on staff. It’s about the attractive technology.”

Most borrowers still want to talk to a human before they get a mortgage given how much money is on the line, Milevsky added.

“If any of these shops has one human to talk to the 500 people that want to talk because they want to save money, that’s going to be a problem for them. They can’t be cheap on that, in my opinion.”

When it comes to how rates stack up, Abrams said that because Homewise works with thousands of prospective buyers, it gets special rate promotions from lenders and takes less commission from the lender when brokering a deal, thereby lowering the rate offered to clients. Commissions are how the company earns its income, and applicants, like the Gallingers, don’t pay Homewise directly to use their services.

“Brokers have the ability to keep the rates at the advertised/wholesale price provided by the lender and make their full commission, or they can take less commission from the financial institution and therefore lower their rate.

“That’s the value we’re able to give back as a technology company, where we’re cutting out a lot of the human time needed,” he said.

In terms of buyer beware, Mok said consumers shouldn’t have any safety concerns when it comes to fully digital mortgage services like Homewise and Questrade.

“If you operate in Canada, you need a license, so I wouldn’t be too worried about that.”

Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO of Questrade, said that when it comes to QuestMortgage, the service uses the same encryption and security standards as online banking and online investing platforms.

For the Gallingers, safety concerns were never an issue.

“I understand if other people would be a little nervous to pass that sensitive, personal information on,” Jacob said. “But because I knew it was a credible company and I got a very professional vibe right from the beginning, I was never nervous.”

As for their new home, it started the next exciting chapter of the Gallingers’ lives.

“We brought our daughter home from the hospital to this house. Owning our home has provided us with a sense of security, and we are so thankful for everything that has taken place in here in such a short period of time.”