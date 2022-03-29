Some spring nail inspiration for your next mani

Despite the sing-songing birds and brighter evenings, it might still be a tad early to put away the coats for good (You know what it’s not too early for, though? A charming springtime mani — a.k.a., the simplest way to usher in the new season. From sugary sherbet hues to throwback designs (French tips, anyone?), here are the top nail trends to consider right now.

Pastels: From baby pink and periwinkle to butter yellow and lavender, saccharine polishes sweetened up many looks on the runway. (Picture a pack of Mini Eggs — that’s the palette.) After all, nothing says spring like powdery pastels.

French tips: Call it a French revolution: Contrasting tips had a moment this season. Michael Kors went classic with a purist pairing of beige and white, while Prabal Gurung showed a more playful variation with nails dipped in either pool-water blue or fuchsia.

Red: A major trend on lips this season, glossy red also made several appearances on nails. Tip: For a red that’s more patio hang than holiday party, opt for a cheery shade a smidge on the warmer side. A high-shine top coat is also a must.

Metallics: From fun-fur collars to frosted eyelids, the early aughts nostalgia is stronger than ever this spring. So it should come as no surprise that Millennium-era metallics are trending hard in the nail aisle. Bring on the holographic finishes.

Greige: There’s a cold front happening in the neutrals department. Cool taupes are dethroning the toasty terracottas and camels of years past. A grey-tinged beige feels sleek and sophisticated on its own, but also provides the perfect backdrop for nail art. (See below.)

Black details: Give that aforementioned greige lacquer a little lift with a high-contrast design. It doesn’t have to be super intricate or extravagant. Dip a dotting tool in black polish and draw a cute daisy on two of your fingers, like at Sandy Liang. In the mood for something more graphic? Paint a wavy band along the tip and side of your nails à la Peter Do.

The lilac nail polish: This nail polish has a lot going for it. It’s vegan and made with 78 per cent naturally derived ingredients (including shea butter, spinach and avocado to nourish and strengthen your nails). It’s also quick-drying and serves up full coverage in just one coat.