A tasty tour of Jasper: Five memorable spots to eat and drink in the mountain town

Originating as a remote trading post and railway stop situated in spectacular Canadian wilderness, Jasper now draws travellers from around the world, who come for the largest national park in the Rocky Mountains. Here, you’ll find pine forests, glacier-fed lakes and abundant wildlife, including elk, deer and bears, which can be seen roaming around the townsite and along the highway in summer.

Beyond the legendary landscape, Jasper also has a varied food and drink scene, with more than 70 restaurants and cafés, as I discovered on my own recent trip. The next time you work up an appetite in this mountain town, here are five memorable dining experiences to check out.

For refreshing craft beers: Jasper Brewing Company (624 Connaught Dr.)

Set right in Jasper National Park, this locally owned brewery offers six signature beers, including a hoppy pilsner, a session IPA and a honey ale, made on-site using mountain water from the Rockies. The lively brew pub scene is fuelled by a menu that includes classic poutine, burgers and pasta, as well as vegetarian options like the seared halloumi bowl. Stop by on a Thursday for the popular bingo night.

For inventive comfort food: Kumama Bistro (2 Cottonwood Creek Rd.)

Located at the family-owned Pine Bungalows resort overlooking the Athabasca River, Kumama Bistro serves up well-crafted comfort food with an occasional Japanese twist (the chef’s homage to his mother). Dishes include soba noodle salad with crispy poached egg; tagliatelle with braised Alberta bison; and an over-easy breakfast sandwich with charred jalapeño aioli, a town favourite. If you need to top up camping supplies, the bistro’s canteen is stocked with local produce, meat and dry goods.

For a picnic with a view: Peak-Nic with Jasper Food Tours

In addition to organizing restaurant tasting tours downtown, Estelle Blanchette of Jasper Food Tours offers a unique al fresco experience: the Peak-Nic. She leads guests up the 3.8-kilometre, intermediate-level Old Fort Point trail to the peak overlooking the Jasper townsite. Here, guests enjoy a backcountry cooking lesson and a gourmet lunch or dinner, such as Indian paneer makhani with homemade cheese. The tour is available by reservation, from May 1 to Sept. 15 (dinner) and to Oct. 15 (lunch).

For dinner and a starry show: Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge and Jasper Planetarium (Old Lodge Rd.)

After enjoying an intimate multi-course dining experience at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge’s chef’s table, head across the parking lot to the Jasper Planetarium. Here, you can view the town’s Dark Sky Preserve — the world’s second largest — with guidance from the planetarium’s astronomy experts. The weatherproof evening program runs whether it’s clear or cloudy, and includes an outdoor telescope experience and a virtual tour of the universe in the indoor domed theatre.