Travel news: Inspiration from Langdon Hall, the latest route to the north, and more summer vacation ideas

Local flavour

Landing on shelves April 5 is “Langdon Hall: A Cookbook,” serving up fresh ideas from one of Ontario’s favourite country house hotels. The Relais & Châteaux property is tucked in a patch of Carolinian forest in Cambridge, where the menu benefits from just-plucked produce from the vegetable garden, honey from the hotel’s own bees, and wild edibles foraged from the woodlands. Expect more than 80 elegant, seasonally attuned recipes from executive chef Jason Bangerter — and inspiration to book your next stay here, too.

New route

Come summer, the Arctic will be a little easier for Torontonians to reach: Canadian North, a wholly Inuit-owned airline, has announced plans to launch non-stop service between Toronto (Pearson) and Iqaluit. The three-hour flights will operate twice weekly from June 3 to Sept. 30 and are expected to be a boon to Nunavut’s tourism sector.

Coming soon

Following a pandemic pause, the CAT will return in time for the summer travel season: the high-speed ferry connects Yarmouth, N.S., to the resort town of Bar Harbor, Maine. The latter is a gateway to the popular Acadia National Park, a 47,000-acre playground for hikers, bikers and campers, known for its granite-domed mountains and rugged coastlines. Ferry crossings take about 3.5 hours and will start May 19; vehicles, including RVs, are permitted on board.

Bienvenue à Bordeaux

Named one of two European Capitals of Smart Tourism for 2022, Bordeaux, France, has quite a few reasons for travellers to visit this year. Stop by Les Bassins des Lumières, a former World War II submarine base turned digital art centre, to catch the immersive exhibition “Venice, La Serenissima” (on until Jan. 2, 2023), or check out La Cité du Vin for “Picasso, the Effervescence of Shapes” (April 15 to Aug. 28), a wine-themed retrospective. Those who would rather explore by the glass can attend Bordeaux Fête le Vin (June 23 to 26), the popular riverside wine festival/trail.

