At this new wellness resort in Thailand, you can check in to ‘consciously’ reconnect — with yourself

Midway through the pandemic, travel industry experts made a prediction that was difficult to refute. They said that lockdowns, coupled with an increasing focus on our mental and physical health, would drive a trend of “spiritual wellness” resorts.

Translation: A simple trip to the spa would no longer be enough.

It’s a prediction now coming true. Case in point: In March, Singapore-based hospitality company Banyan Tree Group launched its new Veya brand as a response to the pandemic. Unlike many wellness resorts, its purpose isn’t for guests to disconnect; instead, it’s designed for travellers to “consciously” reconnect with their minds and bodies.

Upon arrival at the flagship property, Banyan Tree Veya Phuket, on Thailand’s biggest island, guests consult with on-staff doctors, naturopaths, “nutrition sommeliers” and personal trainers to receive a tailored wellness program for their stay, which includes a dietary plan, movement activities, learning workshops and body therapies.

Everything is designed with intention. First, there’s the food: plant-forward, with a healthy dose of seafood, and Asian-inspired. Expect a lot of bowls and broths served in the resort’s three restaurants.

Then there are the therapies. In an all-white room, guests can take part in sensory detox and guided meditation sessions, including breathwork and energy healing classes. Even in the spa, treatments are next-level. Massages aren’t just “relaxing” — they’re “purposeful” and use science-based techniques to treat sleep deprivation, mental fatigue and chronic physical tension.

Add in the resort’s signature “weightless therapy” — a combination of flotation with body stretch massage technique and sound therapies — and it’s impossible to walk out not feeling a bit lighter.

For your downtime, Thailand’s famous beaches are nearby, but you likely won’t want to leave your private enclave. Each of the 23 one-bedroom villas features its own secluded swimming pool, surrounded by tropical gardens, an oversized day bed and a well-being minibar.

The outdoor deck is sized for daily yoga and meditation, complete with a singing bowl. And for nightfall, rooms are equipped with blackout curtains, nightly aromatherapy treatments and calming sleepy-time music.

With more Banyan Tree Veya locations in the works — including one set to open in the Maldives later this year, and one on the island of Ilha Nejovo, off Mozambique — holistic wellness is one trend that shows no signs of slowing.