At ToroVerde, the Caribbean’s biggest adventure park, the views are as breathtaking as the daredevil zip lines

I hear a blood-curdling scream overhead. I look up to see someone whizzing above me on a zip line that falls away to the valley below.

Bob grins. “The Monster. We’ll do that next.”

At the first platform, pride conquers fear. My wife does it, Rebecca does it, Bob does it. I do it, flying through the air with the greatest of ease. Sort of.

Zip line two: easy-peasy. Zip line three: piece of cake.

Now I’m at the eighth and final line in the sequence. Now I remember: each stage is more intense than the last. “Can I walk down from here?” I ask the staffer attaching my harness to the appallingly inconsequential strand of wire.

No.

You’re supposed to assume a specific position to ensure you make it across. Partway across, I forget the position. Now I dangle, 15 metres from safety.

I don’t know how long I hang above the valley floor, but my life — or at least the last few days of it — passes before my eyes.

I remember our day-two snorkel trip, visiting a multitude of islands on a catamaran off the east coast, watching kiteboarders riding waves on the west coast, cocooning in our Royal Isabela villa. In those brief moments, I reflect upon Puerto Rico’s myriad attractions, promising myself I’ll return to this delightful island, should I survive today.

After an eternity, a staffer zips out to me, grasping me and pulling me safely, if ignominiously, to the platform.

“Now the Monster,” says Bob.

Part of our party does the Monster. Part of our party doesn’t.

Hanging by a metaphorical thread, Bob and Rebecca plummet toward the valley floor at 150 kilometres per hour.

I, meanwhile, ensconced on the observation deck, sip a very large, very cold piña colada.