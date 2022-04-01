The beats of Birmingham: A music lover’s tour of the increasingly diverse U.K. city

Socially conscious reggae is another hallmark of Birmingham’s diverse music scene, as I witness when we drive to the Handsworth Wellbeing Centre. In front of the public recreation building is a mural, unveiled in 2018, celebrating Steel Pulse, the local reggae pioneers who became the first non-Jamaican act to win the Grammy for Best Reggae Album with 1986’s “Babylon the Bandit.”

The mural, inspired by their 1978 “Handsworth Revolution” album cover, shows a jungle surrounding a Volkswagen Beetle beneath a grey hillside city. It’s an evocative vision of urban regeneration.

“Steel Pulse performed at the Rock Against Racism carnivals after Eric Clapton praised Enoch Powell’s anti-immigration policies at a 1976 Birmingham show,” Collins says. Even if Steel Pulse isn’t as renowned as fellow Birmingham reggae stars UB40 (“Red Red Wine”), their influence is undeniable.

What I love about this tour is how Collins illuminates nearly forgotten aspects of Birmingham’s music scene. He eulogizes long-gone venues like Mothers, which Billboard named the world’s top rock club in 1969 and 1970, describing how pot-smoking fans camped in the nearby St. Barnabas Parish Church graveyard before a Pink Floyd gig.

He also details the ongoing negotiations to have Duran Duran bassist John Taylor unveil a Birmingham Civic Society heritage plaque at the Rum Runner nightclub’s former site, where the group toiled before exploding with 1981’s “Girls on Film.”

We exit the van to mosey around Digbeth, a gritty industrial neighbourhood undergoing massive revitalization as an arts district. Backstreet electronic music clubs and psychedelic murals next to railway bridges generate an upbeat vibe.

I’m excited to learn that a Digbeth location of the Museum of Youth Culture is slated to open in 2025. A 260-million-pound ($430-million) project, the 6,500-square-foot venue will include a permanent Birmingham Music Museum, with everything from Birmingham concert photos and posters to vintage instruments and demos created at Grosvenor Road Studios, where Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham and Slade frontman Noddy Holder made their first recordings.

As my tour ends, my brain buzzes with musical possibilities. I’m already planning to shop Europe’s largest entertainment store — Birmingham’s 25,000-square-foot HMV Vault, opened in 2019 — for old-school CDs like “Obviously 5 Believers” by the Hawks, starring original Duran Duran singer Stephen Duffy.

Yet right now, having indulged my passion for music history, it’s time to feed my body. I cross the 2019-dedicated Black Sabbath Bridge to dine at Pushkar, an award-winning Indian restaurant. It’s not every day you can say you’ve gone from “War Pigs” to spicy lamb.

Truly, today’s tour has whetted my appetite to discover more of Birmingham’s delights, musical and otherwise.

Writer Lucas Aykroyd travelled as a guest of VisitBritain, which did not review or approve this article.