Bidding wars, million-dollar shacks and open house burnout: Buying a home in Toronto has become an emotional rollercoaster

The couple’s experience is a tale shared by countless other house hunters in the GTA. Bidding wars —where two or more parties bid against each other to win the prize — have become all too common in the real estate market. Prospective buyers often lose out in multiple rounds of bids and will likely go through several bidding wars before landing a property, experts say.

The process can be an emotional rollercoaster especially with significant financial and personal investment on the line.

People need to have reasonable expectations going into this process, said Claire Tsai, a professor of marketing at the University of Toronto. Starting with acknowledging that the sales price is often 10 to 15 per cent higher than the asking price.

“If you focus more on what the sale price will be, you’ll feel that you aren’t paying much more,” she said. “This is especially important for inexperienced buyers to do.”

The more bidding wars people participate in, the less personal the process becomes. With practice, prospective buyers will feel more comfortable and confident, Tsai said.

“Just remember when there are 35 bidders, 34 of them will lose,” Tsai said.

Real estate agents don’t necessarily have a edge on other home buyers.

Michael Tam, a realtor in the GTA, and his wife, Sariyya Panahi, recently went through six bidding wars before buying a propery in Pickering in February 2022.

“Because of my job, my emotions are different because I see so many bidding wars,” Tam said. “But my wife was upset and wondered if we’d ever find a place. You can feel hopeless but I knew we’d find something.”

They moved in last month. And while the location wasn’t their first choice, after losing the sixth bidding war, they adjusted their expectations.

“It was really tough during the fall and beginning of winter because there was no supply at all,” Panahi said. But after crunching the numbers and recalculating their expenses, the couple increased their budget to the maximum they could afford.

They pulled out all the stops, even writing a personalized letter to the seller stating the home was a long-term investment and included a photo of their husky puppy.

Often people envision their life in the home they are bidding on and that creates greater emotional stakes. It’s a real estate agent’s job to provide emotional support and guidance every step of the way, said Tam.

“I take them to a good mortgage broker so they know their budget and we begin looking well in advance of when their ideal move out date is,” he said.

Realtors also gather comparables in the neighbourhood — the sales and competition in the area — to get a sense of what homes are selling for and how many bids they garnered.

It’s important for buyers to be flexible, Tam said.

“The further out (of the city) you move the more affordable it becomes, so it’s good to adjust expectations,” he added.

Tam said in his practice, there are typically 10 to 15 offers for a condo in downtown Toronto and around 15 to 20 offers for a house.

“You’re going to be in a bidding war 90 per cent of the time,” said Tam. “It depends on the area and value. If the unit is more than $1.2 million there will be fewer bids, and if it’s below that number there’s greater competition.”

Alexander Coutts, an associate professor at York University’s Schulich School of Business, suggests planning for all contigencies.

“This includes imagining the worst case scenario,” he said. “For example, if multiple bidders are going well above asking, ask yourself what the highest offer would be for you in that intense moment.

“Think about different scenarios before you’re in them,” Coutts said. It’s important to do this so you don’t bid more than what you can afford, he added.

“When emotions are running high, we don’t make very clear decisions. It’s better to be in a cool state, or calm state, where you have time to think.”

Tam said it’s best to have patience as the right property is out there.

Mid-town homeowners, Rawat and Rangroo agree that patience is the key to endure the difficult house hunt process.

“We kept telling each other that if we stay patient we will find the perfect house,” Rangroo said.

Even though it took the couple months and several bidding wars to find their dream home, they’re both elated to have found a semi-detached house in the heart of Toronto. The stress and pyschological turmoil of the house search isn’t something they miss.

Finding a home to live in for the long term results in “so much emotional investment,” Rawat said. They are grateful to have successfully come out of it on the other side.

Clarrie Feinstein is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach Clarrie via email: clarriefeinstein@torstar.ca