You’ve heard of intuitive eating — meet intuitive skin care

Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, $42, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

The food analogy doesn’t stop there. “We think of our skin care routines as smoothies,” reads Drunk Elephant’s website, which even includes suggested “recipes” (i.e. products to combine). For example, Masterson’s night routine starts with a cleanser, either Slaai, a balm, if she’s wearing more makeup, or Beste, a gel, otherwise. A bit of Erase, a micellar water, afterwards gets rid of any last bits of mascara. “Then, I mix whatever I feel my skin needs. If it’s summertime, I usually go a little bit lighter and if it’s wintertime I go heavier.”

Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Retinol Oil, $95, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

Lately she’s been mixing a pump of TLC [a glycolic resurfacing night serum] with a drop of A-Gloei [a retinol oil] and a pump of F-Balm [a hydrating overnight mask]. If she feels like her skin is particularly dry, she’ll smooth on Lala [a whipped face cream] or, as she’s been doing lately, she’ll top things off with a slick of her newest product, Wonderwild, an intensely nourishing salve perfect for slugging, i.e. sealing in moisture with an occlusive.

Drunk Elephant Wonderwild Miracle Butter, $51, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

All these steps can seem a bit overwhelming, but it’s really quite simple, insists Masterson. “We have a lot of products, but they can all be lumped into categories: cleansers, moisturizers, serums, exfoliators, masks, sunscreens. So pick one [of each] that you think will address your needs, or pick a couple.”

Masterson holds that by removing the six potentially disruptive ingredients, skin functions optimally so it’s less likely to be sensitive or reactive, thus allowing you to experiment freely. Because contrary to popular belief, sensitive skin isn’t actually a skin type, but rather a condition that occurs when the skin’s barrier has been compromised.

That said, you can experience sensitivity (i.e. redness or flaking) from overusing certain actives like retinol or glycolic acid. “That’s a natural response, but it doesn’t mean you can’t use these things,” says Masterson. “A lot of people will stop using a product forever because they think, ‘I just can’t do it.’ But the truth is, it’s just a signal that your skin is telling you to slow down.” Instead of swearing off a product and missing out on its benefits, she suggests using it twice a week and then slowly increasing the frequency as you build up tolerance, or adding just a drop of it into your “skin smoothie.”

Masterson is all about mixing serums and treatments rather than layering them one on top of the other. “The reality is your skin can only absorb so much and it only needs so much. So when you’re mixing, you only have to use one pump of each product and the mixture will cover your whole face and neck.” That in turn means you’re not using as much of each product, your bottles last longer and your face isn’t getting more than it can handle.

“I think it really remains true that when you go to your sink, just like when you go to your refrigerator, you don’t pick the same thing every day. Some people do, but I don’t. I reach for what my stomach craves and it’s different all the time — same with my skin.”

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

Katherine Lalancette is the beauty director of The Kit, based in Toronto. She writes about beauty and trends. Reach her on email at kl@thekit.ca or follow her on Twitter: @kik_tweets